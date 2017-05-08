EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies down on profit-taking after Macron win

(Updates prices) SAO PAULO, May 8 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened on Monday, tracking a decline in the euro on profit-taking following Emmanuel Macron's victory in France's presidential elections. Macron's overwhelming win on Sunday briefly pushed the euro to a six-month peak on investor relief over the defeat of nationalist Marine Le Pen, who had threatened to take France out of the European Union. The currency soon reversed direction, dragging along assets from riskier markets. Currencies of Brazil, Mexico , Chile and Colombia weakened between 0.6 percent and 1.2 percent. Lower prices of commodities also weighed on Latin American assets, with China-listed iron ore futures extending last week's losses as supply in the country's ports rose to near a 13-year high. Shares of Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore miner, fell 0.80 percent, weighing on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index. Still, rising shares of financial firms helped limit the decline of the index after insurance company BB Seguridade Participações SA posted higher-than-expected first-quarter profits. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2134 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 983.75 0.56 13.45 MSCI LatAm 2598.46 -0.79 11.9 Brazil Bovespa 65490.45 -0.33 8.74 Mexico IPC 49506.48 0.04 8.46 Chile IPSA 4823.33 -0.42 16.19 Chile IGPA 24204.98 -0.38 16.74 Argentina MerVal 21077.31 -0.43 24.59 Colombia IGBC 10440.97 1.29 3.09 Venezuela IBC 59450.29 0.58 87.51 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1954 -0.67 1.68 Mexico peso 19.1555 -0.80 8.29 Chile peso 678.8 -1.15 -1.19 Colombia peso 2961.6 -0.63 1.35 Peru sol 3.286 -0.55 3.90 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.4600 -0.55 2.68 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.96 -0.31 5.39 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Dan Grebler and Tom Brown)