May 8, 2017 / 10:00 PM / 3 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies down on profit-taking after Macron win

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Updates prices)
    SAO PAULO, May 8 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
weakened on Monday, tracking a decline in the euro on
profit-taking following Emmanuel Macron's victory in France's
presidential elections.
    Macron's overwhelming win on Sunday briefly pushed the euro
 to a six-month peak on investor relief over the defeat of
nationalist Marine Le Pen, who had threatened to take France out
of the European Union.
    The currency soon reversed direction, dragging along assets
from riskier markets. Currencies of Brazil, Mexico
, Chile and Colombia weakened between
0.6 percent and 1.2 percent.
    Lower prices of commodities also weighed on Latin American
assets, with China-listed iron ore futures extending last week's
losses as supply in the country's ports rose to near a 13-year
high.
    Shares of Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore
miner, fell 0.80 percent, weighing on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa
stock index.
    Still, rising shares of financial firms helped limit the
decline of the index after insurance company BB Seguridade
Participações SA posted higher-than-expected
first-quarter profits.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2134 GMT:
 
 Stock indexes                             daily %     YTD %
                               Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            983.75      0.56     13.45
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2598.46     -0.79      11.9
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 65490.45     -0.33      8.74
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                     49506.48      0.04      8.46
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      4823.33     -0.42     16.19
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                     24204.98     -0.38     16.74
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal               21077.31     -0.43     24.59
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                  10440.97      1.29      3.09
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                  59450.29      0.58     87.51
                                                    
                                                            
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3.1954     -0.67      1.68
                                                    
 Mexico peso                     19.1555     -0.80      8.29
                                                    
 Chile peso                        678.8     -1.15     -1.19
                                                    
 Colombia peso                    2961.6     -0.63      1.35
 Peru sol                          3.286     -0.55      3.90
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)      15.4600     -0.55      2.68
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)         15.96     -0.31      5.39
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Dan Grebler and Tom
Brown)

