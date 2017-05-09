FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2017 / 4:16 PM / 3 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real, Mexican peso rebound from lows; U.S. rates eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, May 9 (Reuters) - The Brazilian and Mexican
currencies inched higher on Tuesday, rebounding from the
previous day's declines as investors awaited further clues on
the future pace of U.S. interest rate hikes.
    The Brazilian real strengthened 0.4 percent after
hitting the weakest in four months the day before, while the
Mexican peso rebounded from a two-week low.
    Emerging market currencies fell on Monday on profit-taking
following Emmanuel Macron's widely expected defeat of far-right
Marine Le Pen in the French presidential elections.
    Traders focused their attention on incoming issues including
U.S. monetary policy. Bets on a June rate increase by the
Federal Reserve have mounted in recent weeks but the pace of
tightening from then on remains a question mark due to mixed
economic figures for the beginning of the year.
    A slower path of rate increases would spell good news for
emerging market assets, which offer relatively high yields that
lure foreign investors.
    Stock markets also rose, with Brazil's benchmark Bovespa
stock index the best performer. Shares of toll road
operator Ecorodovias SA were the biggest gainers
after the company said profit jumped more than expected in the
first quarter.
    Shares of power utility Cia Energética Paranaense
also rose sharply after regulators set a compensation for the
early renewal of transmission contracts.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1600 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                   Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                989.71     0.47    14.25
 MSCI LatAm                          2636.22     1.23    11.26
 Brazil Bovespa                     66493.96     1.48    10.41
 Mexico IPC                         49978.93     0.96     9.50
 Chile IPSA                          4813.77     -0.2    15.96
 Chile IGPA                         24165.12    -0.16    16.55
 Argentina MerVal                   21126.39     0.23    24.88
 Colombia IGBC                      10473.01     0.31     3.41
 Venezuela IBC                      59982.02     0.89    89.19
                                                              
 Currencies                                   daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.1820     0.42     2.11
 Mexico peso                         19.1240     0.45     8.47
 Chile peso                            677.2     0.22    -0.96
 Colombia peso                       2964.03    -0.08     1.26
 Peru sol                              3.286     0.00     3.90
 Argentina peso (interbank)          15.5500    -0.32     2.09
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             15.98     0.19     5.26
                                                       
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

