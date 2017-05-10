EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies up after Trump fires FBI chief

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies strengthened on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump unexpectedly fired FBI director James Comey, fueling expectations of delays in the implementation of the government's economic agenda. Trump has pledged to spend heavily on infrastructure and cut taxes, fostering bets on additional inflationary pressures that could force the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates faster than expected. A slower pace of rate hikes would bolster the allure of emerging market assets, which offer higher yields than their developed peers. The currencies of Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Colombia all strengthened about 1 percent, also boosted by higher prices for basic products such as iron ore, copper and oil. Crude futures rose as U.S. inventories posted their biggest weekly decline this year and on hopes of a potential output cut extension, lifting shares of Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA. Petrobras, as the company is known, proposed adding a Texas refinery and a stake in an African oil exploration venture to a list of assets that it has put up for sale by the end of next year. The stock added the most points to Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, which rose 1.4 percent. Shares of Telefónica Brasil SA also ranked among the biggest gainers after the telecommunications carrier posted a 13 percent increase in recurring net income. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1605 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 995.47 0.49 14.88 MSCI LatAm 2676.57 1.7 12.43 Brazil Bovespa 67265.95 1.49 11.69 Mexico IPC 49968.30 0.06 9.48 Chile IPSA 4826.23 0.39 16.26 Chile IGPA 24207.66 0.33 16.75 Argentina MerVal 21468.99 1.55 26.90 Colombia IGBC 10490.78 0.12 3.58 Venezuela IBC 60525.53 1.94 90.90 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1543 0.93 3.01 Mexico peso 18.9735 1.04 9.33 Chile peso 671.8 1.00 -0.16 Colombia peso 2944.43 1.07 1.94 Peru sol 3.288 0.06 3.83 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.5500 -0.16 2.09 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.86 0.57 6.05 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Tom Brown)