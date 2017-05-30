FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies seesaw as oil, U.S. data drive caution
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 9:50 PM / 3 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies seesaw as oil, U.S. data drive caution

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Updates prices)
    SAO PAULO, May 30 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
seesawed on Tuesday as falling oil prices and a strong batch of
U.S. economic figures fueled caution among traders.
    Signs of a resurgence in Libya's oil output reignited
concerns over global oversupply, hammering prices of crude
futures. The slump dampened demand for commodity-linked assets.
    Investors also dialed back bets on a slow pace of U.S.
interest rate hikes after U.S. consumer spending recorded its
biggest increase in four months in April.
    A faster pace of policy tightening in the world's No. 1
economy could dampen demand for high-yielding emerging market
currencies.
    The Mexican peso was the biggest decliner in the
region, down 1.26 percent.
    The Brazilian real, however, was nearly flat, with
traders reinforcing bets the central bank would cut interest
rates by 100 basis points on Wednesday amid a mounting political
crisis that pushed away expectations of a faster 125-basis point
reduction.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes           Latest        Daily  YTD pct
                                         pct   change
                                      change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets    1,011.77     -0.34    17.34
                                              
 MSCI LatAm               2,561.65     -0.13     9.44
                                              
 Brazil Bovespa          63,962.26      0.32     6.20
                                              
 Mexico IPC              49,277.95     -0.35     7.96
                                              
 Chile IPSA               4,900.65      0.21    18.05
                                              
 Chile IGPA              24,570.01      0.17    18.50
                                              
 Argentina MerVal        22,310.58     -0.16    31.88
                                              
 Colombia IGBC           10,717.77     -0.37     5.82
                                              
 Venezuela IBC           74,977.92      1.38   136.48
                                              
                                                     
 Currencies                 Latest     Daily  YTD pct
                                         pct   change
                                      change  
 Brazil real                3.2571      0.11    -0.24
 Mexico peso               18.7050     -1.26    10.90
 Chile peso                  674.8     -0.04    -0.61
 Colombia peso            2,918.85      0.00     2.83
 Peru sol                    3.282      0.03     4.02
 Argentina peso            16.1400     -0.81    -1.64
 (interbank)                                  
 Argentina peso               16.4      0.06     2.56
 (parallel)                                   
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chris Reese)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.