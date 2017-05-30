EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies seesaw as oil, U.S. data drive caution

(Updates prices) SAO PAULO, May 30 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies seesawed on Tuesday as falling oil prices and a strong batch of U.S. economic figures fueled caution among traders. Signs of a resurgence in Libya's oil output reignited concerns over global oversupply, hammering prices of crude futures. The slump dampened demand for commodity-linked assets. Investors also dialed back bets on a slow pace of U.S. interest rate hikes after U.S. consumer spending recorded its biggest increase in four months in April. A faster pace of policy tightening in the world's No. 1 economy could dampen demand for high-yielding emerging market currencies. The Mexican peso was the biggest decliner in the region, down 1.26 percent. The Brazilian real, however, was nearly flat, with traders reinforcing bets the central bank would cut interest rates by 100 basis points on Wednesday amid a mounting political crisis that pushed away expectations of a faster 125-basis point reduction. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,011.77 -0.34 17.34 MSCI LatAm 2,561.65 -0.13 9.44 Brazil Bovespa 63,962.26 0.32 6.20 Mexico IPC 49,277.95 -0.35 7.96 Chile IPSA 4,900.65 0.21 18.05 Chile IGPA 24,570.01 0.17 18.50 Argentina MerVal 22,310.58 -0.16 31.88 Colombia IGBC 10,717.77 -0.37 5.82 Venezuela IBC 74,977.92 1.38 136.48 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.2571 0.11 -0.24 Mexico peso 18.7050 -1.26 10.90 Chile peso 674.8 -0.04 -0.61 Colombia peso 2,918.85 0.00 2.83 Peru sol 3.282 0.03 4.02 Argentina peso 16.1400 -0.81 -1.64 (interbank) Argentina peso 16.4 0.06 2.56 (parallel) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chris Reese)