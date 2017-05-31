FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil shares track commodities lower; JBS jumps
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2017 / 5:06 PM / 3 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil shares track commodities lower; JBS jumps

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    SAO PAULO, May 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian shares dropped on
Wednesday tracking a decline in prices of commodities, but
stocks in meatpacker JBS SA jumped after its controlling
shareholder struck a leniency deal with authorities for its part
in a corruption scandal.
    Shares of iron ore miner Vale SA and
state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA
subtracted the most points from Brazil's benchmark Bovespa
 stock index.
    Shares of JBS were the only components of the
index trading higher as traders bet the meatpacker will hand out
additional dividends to help its controlling shareholder pay a
record-setting 10.3 billion reais ($3.2 billion) fine.

    J&F said in a statement that the fine will be fully paid by
the holding company in order to protect JBS shareholders.
    J&F has been at the center of a political scandal
threatening to oust President Michel Temer and fueling financial
market volatility in Latin America's largest economy.
    Fears that the political turmoil could derail Temer's reform
agenda drove traders to dial back on bets for a sharp
125-basis-point rate cut after the market close on Wednesday,
instead aiming for a 100-basis-point reduction.
    Yields paid on Brazilian rate-future contracts were nearly
flat ahead of the policy decision.
    Most Latin American currencies strengthened slightly as new
data showing brisk factory activity in China fueled demand for
higher-risk assets.
    Caution lingered in Mexican markets, however, ahead of
Sunday's state government elections.
    The leftist party of presidential hopeful Andres Manuel
Lopez Obrador was in a photo-finish race to strip control of
Mexico's most populous state from the country's ruling party,
polls showed on Wednesday.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1640 GMT:
 Stock indexes                 Latest     Daily    YTD
                                           pct     pct
                                         change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1,005.83    -0.59   17.34
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                    2,543.60     -0.7    9.44
 Brazil Bovespa               63,062.68    -1.41    4.71
 Mexico IPC                   49,019.30    -0.52    7.40
 Chile IPSA                    4,845.80    -1.13   16.73
 Chile IGPA                   24,317.30    -1.04   17.28
 Argentina MerVal             22,238.36    -0.32   31.45
 Colombia IGBC                10,634.03    -0.78    5.00
 Venezuela IBC                75,389.98     0.55  137.78
                                                        
 Currencies                    Latest     Daily    YTD
                                           pct     pct
                                         change   change
 Brazil real                     3.2471     0.42    0.06
 Mexico peso                    18.6500     0.29   11.23
 Chile peso                       671.6     0.48   -0.13
 Colombia peso                    2,916     0.10    2.93
 Peru sol                         3.271     0.34    4.37
 Argentina peso (interbank)     16.1425     0.36   -1.66
                                                  
 Argentina peso (parallel)        16.32     0.80    3.06
                                                  
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, editing by G Crosse)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.