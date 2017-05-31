EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil shares track commodities lower, JBS jumps

(Updates prices, adds Brazil rate cut, Mexico cenbank GDP forecast) SAO PAULO, May 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian and Mexican stocks fell on Wednesday, tracking a decline in commodities prices, while Latin American currencies gained as political tension in Washington broadly weighed on the dollar. Shares of Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA and state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA fell along with Mexican miner Penoles as world oil prices slipped to a three-week low on higher output. Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA jumped after its controlling shareholder struck a leniency deal with authorities for its part in a corruption scandal. J&F has been at the center of a political scandal that threatens to topple President Michel Temer and has fueled market volatility in Latin America's largest economy. After market close, Brazil's central bank cut interest rates to a more than three-year low but said it was ready to dial down the pace of easing as Temer's political crisis threatens government efforts to plug a widening fiscal gap. In a widely-expected move, the bank's monetary policy committee cut its benchmark Selic rate by 100 basis points to 10.25 percent. It was the Selic's lowest level since January 2014. Most Latin American currencies strengthened earlier as the dollar ended May down with its biggest monthly percentage loss since January amid concerns political scandals will impede the Trump administration's tax measures. Mexico's central bank raised its 2017 growth forecast to between 1.5 - 2.5 percent after a stronger-than-expected first quarter, when uncertainty about Trump's policies hung over the economy. Caution lingered in Mexican markets, however, ahead of Sunday's state government elections. The leftist party of presidential hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was in a photo-finish race to strip control of Mexico's most populous state from the country's ruling party, polls showed on Wednesday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2110 GMT: Stock indexes daily YTD % % change Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1005.33 -0.64 16.59 MSCI LatAm 2532.31 -1.15 8.19 Brazil Bovespa 62711.47 -1.96 4.12 Mexico IPC 48788.44 -0.99 6.89 Chile IPSA 4855.75 -0.93 16.97 Chile IGPA 24354.53 -0.89 17.46 Argentina MerVal 22348.61 0.17 32.10 Colombia IGBC 10678.15 -0.37 5.43 Venezuela IBC 75283.76 0.41 137.45 Currencies daily YTD % % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2357 0.77 0.42 Mexico peso 18.6110 0.51 11.46 Chile peso 672.85 0.29 -0.32 Colombia peso 2915.4 0.02 2.95 Peru sol 3.27 0.37 4.40 Argentina peso (interbank) 16.1000 0.62 -1.40 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.34 0.67 2.94 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Andrew Hay)