EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies, stocks up as U.S. data tempers rate-hike bets

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 2 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and stocks inched up on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data raised doubts over the prospect of a fast pace of interest rate hikes, boosting demand for high-yielding assets. U.S. job growth slowed in May, and employment gains in the prior two months were not as strong as previously reported, while wage growth remained sluggish. Even though the unemployment rate fell to a 16-year low, the data suggested the labor market was losing momentum and tempered expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would rapidly tighten policy in the coming months. The Brazilian real and the Chilean peso firmed around 0.2 percent, while the Mexican peso rose 0.1 percent. Increased appetite for risk also helped to lift Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index by 0.6 percent. Shares of Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil's No. 3 power utility, led the gains after it unveiled plans to sell up to 6.5 billion reais in assets. A decline for state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA limited gains on the index. Crude futures dropped on worries that drilling could increase in the United States because of President Donald Trump's decision to abandon a climate pact. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1445 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1015.61 0.71 16.96 MSCI LatAm 2546.75 0.16 8.63 Brazil Bovespa 62653.50 0.59 4.03 Mexico IPC 49208.69 0.22 7.81 Chile IPSA 4895.44 0.14 17.92 Chile IGPA 24540.18 0.13 18.36 Argentina MerVal 22492.58 -0.11 32.95 Colombia IGBC 10661.94 -0.32 5.27 Venezuela IBC 77042.91 1.2 143.00 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2378 0.24 0.35 Mexico peso 18.6300 0.05 11.35 Chile peso 670.5 0.21 0.03 Colombia peso 2895.43 -0.12 3.66 Peru sol 3.272 0.03 4.34 Argentina peso (interbank) 16.0350 0.19 -1.00 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.25 0.31 3.51 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)