(Updates prices with close of stock markets) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 20 Brazil's stocks extended losses on Tuesday after a Senate committee rejected a proposal to streamline labor laws while falling oil prices hurt the currencies of crude exporters. The labor law proposal in Brazil, rejected in the social affairs committee by 10 to 9 votes, now moves to the constitutional and justice committee before its heads to the floor for a full vote. The Brazilian real weakened as much as 1.7 percent to a one-month low to 3.34 to the dollar before recovering, while the benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped 2.01 percent. Five-year Brazilian credit default swaps reached 242 basis points, the highest since May 22. Traders feared a political scandal may have driven some lawmakers to reconsider their support for other reforms, including a proposal to cut pension spending seen as critical to balancing the government budget. The news drove investors away from Brazilian assets, adding to falling prices of commodities from iron ore to crude that weighed on assets from wider emerging markets earlier on Tuesday. News of increased supply by several key oil producers hammered crude futures to a seven-month low, reflecting unsuccessful attempts by OPEC and others to support prices by cutting output. That had the Colombian peso slipping 0.97 percent to its weakest in a year. The Mexican peso was down 1.3 percent. Shares of oil companies tumbled, weighing on stock markets in the region. Declining shares of Brazilian state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA subtracted the most points from the Bovespa index. Shares of Colombia's Ecopetrol dropped 2.9 percent. Brazilian miner Vale SA also fell as concerns over Chinese demand for steel and global oversupply dragged iron ore futures lower. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2027 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1008.67 -0.42 16.98 MSCI LatAm 2491.42 -2 6.44 Brazil Bovespa 60766.16 -2.01 0.89 Mexico IPC 49033.05 -0.28 7.43 Chile IPSA 4795.59 -0.6 15.52 Chile IGPA 24016.22 -0.58 15.83 Argentina MerVal 21657.19 1.71 28.01 Colombia IGBC 10789.74 -1.05 6.53 Venezuela IBC 118753.50 -0.13 274.56 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.3300 -0.01 -2.44 Mexico peso 18.1950 -1.29 14.01 Chile peso 663.7 -0.33 1.05 Colombia peso 3040.62 -2.15 -1.29 Peru sol 3.272 -0.18 4.34 Argentina peso (interbank) 16.1350 -0.53 -1.61 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.59 -0.36 1.39 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, additional reporting by Noel Randewich in Mexico City; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)