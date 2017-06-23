By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, June 23 Yields paid on Mexican
interest-rate future contracts fell on Friday after the central
bank signaled it would not increase borrowing costs any longer.
In an unexpectedly divided decision, Banco de México raised
its benchmark rate by a notch to 7 percent, as forecast by all
17 analysts surveyed by Reuters last week. One member voted to
hold rates.
In its policy statement, the bank said "the reference rate
has reached a level that is consistent with the process of
efficient convergence of inflation to the 3 percent target,"
hinting that further increases are no longer necessary.
"Now the debate on the timing of potential rate cuts is set
to heat up," economists at Morgan Stanley wrote in a report.
"We still see talk of policy easing as premature. While
there is merit in arguments that real rates may be already quite
high, Mexico is still not out of the inflation woods."
Rate-future prices indicated a nearly 100 percent
probability that the central bank will keep its reference rate
at 7 percent in its August meeting, with a cut coming only in
December.
Despite fading expectations of further policy tightening,
the Mexican peso strengthened 0.9 percent, tracking an
increase in crude prices. Oil-heavy Colombia's peso
firmed 0.6 percent.
The Brazilian real and the country's benchmark
Bovespa stock index seesawed as lingering political
concerns kept up volatility.
Shares of power utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA
were the biggest decliners on the index as traders
booked gains from a 6.4 percent rally on Thursday triggered by
optimism over its restructuring plans.
Meatpackers JBS SA and Marfrig also
fell after the United States decided late on Thursday to suspend
imports of Brazilian fresh beef for sanitary concerns. Shares of
rival Minerva SA, which will export to the United
States from Uruguay instead of Brazil, rose 0.7 percent.
Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1600 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1013.10 0.43 16.99
MSCI LatAm 2502.75 0.72 6.16
Brazil Bovespa 61384.37 0.18 1.92
Mexico S&P/BVM IPC 49089.12 0.15 7.55
Chile IPSA 4786.82 0.63 15.31
Chile IGPA 23970.55 0.56 15.61
Argentina MerVal 20949.40 -0.22 23.83
Colombia IGBC 10620.48 -0.2 4.86
Venezuela IBC 120519.88 -0.25 280.13
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.3297 0.16 -2.42
Mexico peso 17.9650 0.86 15.47
Chile peso 659.85 0.57 1.64
Colombia peso 3003.6 0.63 -0.07
Peru sol 3.254 0.18 4.92
Argentina peso (interbank) 16.1200 0.25 -1.52
Argentina peso (parallel) 16.5 0.18 1.94
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; editing by Grant McCool)