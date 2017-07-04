By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, July 4 Latin American stocks and
currencies were little changed on Tuesday as a U.S. holiday
curbed trading volumes and kept many traders away, while lower
commodity prices weighed on demand for risky assets in the
region.
U.S. financial markets were closed for the July Fourth
holiday, reducing market liquidity worldwide and leading many
investors to steer clear of big trades.
The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso were
nearly flat, oscillating in tight ranges as traders erred on the
side of caution.
Shares of miners and steelmakers, including Brazil's Vale SA
and Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA
, followed iron ore prices lower and helped push the
country's benchmark Bovespa stock index into negative
territory.
For-profit college operator Estácio Participações SA
rose 1.84 percent, boosted by a report that Brazil
may tap government funds to subsidize student loans.
Shares of Renova Energia SA surged 5.96 percent
after Reuters reported that Brookfield Asset Management Inc
made a formal bid for control of the Brazilian
renewable energy company.
Global stocks fell sharply earlier on Tuesday after North
Korea's latest missile test heightened tensions on the Korean
peninsula. MSCI's emerging equity benchmark fell 0.74
percent, its sharpest one-day drop since mid-June.
Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 21:05 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,006.72 -0.74 +16.75
MSCI LatAm 2,558.66 +0.03 +9.31
Brazil Bovespa 63,231.59 -0.08 +4.99
Mexico S&P/BVM IPC 50,041.58 -0.13 +9.64
Chile IPSA 4,836.51 +1.10 +16.50
Chile IGPA 24,187.52 +0.96 +16.66
Argentina MerVal 22,385.79 +0.76 +32.32
Colombia IGBC 10,991.57 +0.92 +8.53
Venezuela IBC 123,644.98 +0.23 +289.98
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.310 -0.05 -1.82
Mexico peso 18.212 +0.05 +13.90
Chile peso 663.500 +0.03 +1.09
Colombia peso 3,045.000 -0.01 -1.43
Peru sol 3.257 -0.34 +4.82
Argentina peso (interbank) 16.910 -0.35 -6.12
Argentina peso (parallel) 16.910 +0.00 -0.53
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; editing by Diane Craft)