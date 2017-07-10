By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, July 10 The Mexican peso extended
gains on Monday as investors hoped that talks between Mexico and
the United States over the North America Free Trade Agreement
(NAFTA) could soon reach a favorable conclusion.
After suffering for months on concerns that U.S. President
Donald Trump could scrap NAFTA, the Mexican peso has
since stabilized as he adopted a more constructive rhetoric.
Trump hailed progress on trade after meeting Mexican
President Enrique Pena Nieto on Friday on the sidelines of the
G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. The Mexican government has said
it expects a general agreement on reworking the trade deal by
the end of 2017.
The peso firmed 0.7 percent, touching its strongest since
late June. Also boosting the demand for the currency was a
central bank decision to renew $200 million worth of foreign
exchange hedging instruments.
The Brazilian real also found support in central bank
intervention, after the bank indicated it could fully roll over
$6.2 billion worth of currency swaps maturing next month.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.8
percent, as shares of miner Vale SA tracked iron ore
prices higher.
Shares of Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas
flip-flops, fell 1.6 percent after Reuters reported controlling
shareholder J&F Investimentos ended talks to sell a controlling
stake in the company.
Power utility Light SA jumped to the highest
level in 16 years after shareholder Cia Energética de Minas
Gerais SA decided to fully dispose of its stake as
part of a divestment plan.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1600 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 1008.45 0.6 16.26
MSCI LatAm 2584.71 1.67 8.62
Brazil Bovespa 62807.70 0.78 4.28
Mexico S&P/BVM IPC 50508.00 0.9 10.66
Chile IPSA 4898.09 0.89 17.99
Chile IGPA 24482.71 0.81 18.08
Argentina MerVal 22093.52 0.3 30.59
Colombia IGBC 10920.79 -0.16 7.83
Venezuela IBC 123527.80 0.06 289.61
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.2625 0.50 -0.41
Mexico peso 17.9800 0.71 15.37
Chile peso 666.41 0.11 0.64
Colombia peso 3061.5 0.93 -1.96
Peru sol 3.255 -0.06 4.88
Argentina peso (interbank) 16.9950 -0.09 -6.59
Argentina peso (parallel) 17.17 0.17 -2.04
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)