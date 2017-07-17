FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm markets seesaw after recent gains; China data, U.S. rates eyed
Not so fast: Workers seek ban on surprise scheduling
Not so fast: Workers seek ban on surprise scheduling
As Islamic State militants routed, their families fear reprisals
As Islamic State militants routed, their families fear reprisals
July 17, 2017 / 5:02 PM / 2 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm markets seesaw after recent gains; China data, U.S. rates eyed

4 Min Read

    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, July 17 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and
currencies seesawed on Monday as investors remained wary of big
trades following sharp gains the week before.
    Still, stronger-than-expected China data and doubts over the
prospect of a U.S. interest rate hike this year supported demand
for emerging market assets, keeping a lid on losses.
    The Mexican peso slipped 0.1 percent after reaching
a 14-month high on Friday in its biggest weekly gain since late
January. The Brazilian real firmed 0.2 percent.
    Emerging market assets have spiked in recent weeks as mixed
U.S. economic figures and remarks by Federal Reserve
policymakers have cast a shadow over the U.S. central bank's
plan to hike rates once more in 2017 and three times in 2018.
    A slower path of rate increases in the United States could
boost demand for risky assets, which typically lure investors
with the promise of higher yields.
    Wider emerging market stocks on Monday reached
their highest level since April 2015, also supported by a report
showing that China, the world's No. 2 economy, expanded faster
than expected in the second quarter.
    Brazilian stocks fell 0.2 percent as traders booked
profits from a five-day stretch of gains.
    Losses were limited by rallying shares of Braskem SA
, Latin America's largest petrochemical firm, which
touched an all-time high after Morgan Stanley Securities became
the latest research house to turn bullish on the stock.

    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1655 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                 daily %   YTD %
                                      Latest    change  change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                1051.47     0.42   21.43
 MSCI LatAm                           2718.72     0.16   15.96
 Brazil Bovespa                      65301.12    -0.21    8.42
 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC                  51120.50    -0.08   12.00
 Chile IPSA                           5029.98     0.59   21.16
 Chile IGPA                          25104.23      0.6   21.08
 Argentina MerVal                    21536.20    -1.57   27.30
 Colombia IGBC                       11050.37    -0.17    9.11
 Venezuela IBC                      130314.71     0.92  311.02
                                                              
 Currencies                                    daily %   YTD %
                                                change  change
                                       Latest           
 Brazil real                           3.1786     0.17    2.22
 Mexico peso                          17.5820    -0.10   17.98
 Chile peso                             657.4    -0.03    2.02
 Colombia peso                        3029.28    -0.20   -0.92
 Peru sol                               3.245     0.15    5.21
 Argentina peso (interbank)           16.8900    -0.18   -6.01
                                                        
 Argentina peso (parallel)              17.61    -0.23   -4.49
                                                        
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

