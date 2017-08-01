FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in an hour
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stock market up, Mexico finds ground after slump
August 1, 2017 / 9:15 PM / in an hour

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stock market up, Mexico finds ground after slump

4 Min Read

 (Adds details on Mexican stocks, changes dateline, previous SAO
PAULO)
    By Sheky Espejo
    MEXICO CITY, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose on
Tuesday, lifted by corporate news and quarterly reports, while
Mexican stocks bounced back from a four-day slump after earnings
reports disappointed some investors.
    Mexico's S&P/BMV IPC stock index ticked up 0.36
percent to 51,195 points. The index had slipped for four
sessions in a row after hitting a record high. 
    "The profit-taking we saw in previous days seems to have
worked itself out. We will see a consolidation in the coming
days with an important floor at 50,000 points," said a technical
analyst at a brokerage who was not cleared to speak with the
media. 
    Shares of top retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico
bounced back from recent losses to rise over 3 percent. 
    But shares of Genomma Lab fell more than 2 percent
to an over three-month low, extending a drop following its
earnings report last week.   
    In Brazil, Suzano rose more than 7 percent after
its board approved a proposal to list shares on the Novo Mercado
segment of the São Paulo Stock Exchange, which carries stricter
corporate governance standards.
    Analysts at Banco BTG Pactual said the move could trigger
gains of up to 20 percent in its share price, calling Suzano its
top pick among Brazilian pulp and paper firms.
    Shares in Itaú Unibanco, Brazil's biggest bank,
rose over 3 percent, propelled by stronger-than-expected
second-quarter net income and a drop in loan defaults.

    The Brazilian real dipped ahead of a vote on
Wednesday in the lower house of Congress on whether to authorize
the Supreme Court to put President Michel Temer on trial for
corruption charges. 
    "The market is pricing that Temer will conclude his term
and, of course, maintain the current economic Cabinet,"
Coinvalores brokerage head of stock trading Marco Tulli said.
Any outcome that differs from that scenario would drive share
prices sharply lower, he added.
    Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures slipped as traders
increased bets on a sharp 100-basis-point rate cut next month
following the release of the minutes of the last central bank
policy meeting.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2030 GMT:
    
    
 Stock indexes                                 daily     YTD %
                                                   %    change
                                   Latest     change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets               1069.00    0.26     23.98
 MSCI LatAm                          2781.21    1.06     18.82
 Brazil Bovespa                     66516.24     0.9     10.44
 Mexico IPC                         51195.01    0.36     12.16
 Chile IPSA                          5077.38    0.25     22.31
 Chile IGPA                         25357.91    0.18     22.30
 Argentina MerVal                   21540.59   -0.19     27.32
 Colombia IGBC                      10940.91   -0.14      8.03
 Venezuela IBC                     141535.20    1.53    346.41
                                                              
 Currencies                                    daily     YTD %
                                                   %    change
                                      Latest  change  
 Brazil real                          3.1245   -0.22      3.99
 Mexico peso                         17.8820   -0.41     16.00
 Chile peso                           653.45   -0.68      2.64
 Colombia peso                       2964.21    0.67      1.26
 Peru sol                               3.24    0.00      5.37
 Argentina peso (interbank)          17.5750    0.41     -9.67
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)             18.04    0.28     -6.76
                                                      
 
 (Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)

