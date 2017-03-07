FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rate futures yields up slightly despite weak GDP
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 5:40 PM / 5 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rate futures yields up slightly despite weak GDP

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, March 7 (Reuters) - Yields paid on Brazilian
interest rate futures rose slightly on Tuesday despite
worse-than-expected fourth-quarter economic data, as traders bet
the central bank will be more focused on upcoming economic
reports in deciding the pace of interest rate cuts.
    Brazil's gross domestic product contracted by 3.6 percent in
2016, statistics agency IBGE said, following a 3.8 percent drop
in 2015. The nation's two-year downturn is the worst on record
for Latin America's biggest economy.
    Still, rate future prices indicated investors were
split over the size of a likely rate cut in April. Markets
priced a 56 percent probability of a 100 basis-point reduction
and a 44 percent chance of a 75 basis-point cut, traders said.
    The central bank cut the benchmark Selic overnight lending
rate by 75 basis points last month to 12.25 percent. Since then,
it has repeatedly stressed that the pace of loosening will
depend on the economic performance as well as inflation
expectations.
    The Brazilian real seesawed, tracking muted moves
among other Latin American currencies. Traders have been hunting
for new clues over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will go back to
raising rates, a move which many believe could come as soon as
this month.
    The Mexican peso extended recent gains to a new
four-month high, a day after the central bank sold $1 billion
worth of foreign exchange hedging instruments to support the
ailing currency.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 0.2
percent, with shares of toll road operator CCR SA
among the biggest decliners. CCR reported a 31 percent drop in
fourth-quarter net income, missing analyst expectations.


    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1710 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %   YTD %
                                              change  change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               936.93     0.27    8.37
 MSCI LatAm                         2615.52    -0.18   11.95
 Brazil Bovespa                    66187.72    -0.23    9.90
 Mexico IPC                        47668.88    -0.45    4.44
 Chile IPSA                         4471.50     0.09    7.71
 Chile IGPA                        22433.83     0.19    8.20
 Argentina MerVal                  19218.69     0.11   13.60
 Colombia IGBC                      9929.67    -0.08   -1.96
 Venezuela IBC                     38140.89     1.31   20.30
                                                            
 Currencies                                  daily %   YTD %
                                              change  change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.1164     0.32    4.26
 Mexico peso                        19.4700     0.72    6.54
                                                      
 Chile peso                             659     0.23    1.78
 Colombia peso                       2966.3     0.00    1.19
 Peru sol                             3.286     0.24    3.90
 Argentina peso (interbank)         15.5075    -0.18    2.37
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)             16.1     0.00    4.47
                                                      
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chris Reese)

