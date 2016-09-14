FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies mixed on uncertainty over Fed
September 14, 2016 / 3:30 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies mixed on uncertainty over Fed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and
currencies were mixed on Wednesday as uncertainty over the
timing of the next U.S. interest rate increase and volatility in
crude prices kept investors on edge.
    Market expectations about U.S. monetary policy have been
through a roller coaster over the last few weeks as traders
sought to decipher contradictory comments by Federal Reserve
policymakers and the implications of weak economic data.
    Traders hope the Fed will offer more clarity following its
policy meeting next week, when it is expected to leave rates
unchanged.
    Concerns that other major central banks, such as the
European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan, could be close to
reducing their monetary support also weighed on investor
sentiment.
    A spike in crude prices following a surprise draw in U.S.
oil stocks briefly boosted demand for currencies from commodity
exporters. But the move lost steam, with the Mexican peso
  weakening to a three-month low.
    In Brazil, recent volatility led the central bank to reduce
the amount of reverse currency swaps it sells on a daily basis
to 5,000 from 10,000.
    Reverse currency swaps function like future dollar purchases
from investors and are typically used to weaken the Brazilian
real.

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1520 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %   YTD %
                                              change  change
                                   Latest             
 MSCI Emerging Markets               884.86    -0.13   11.57
 MSCI LatAm                         2306.28    -0.55   26.74
 Brazil Bovespa                    57018.69     0.35   31.53
 Mexico IPC                        45862.77    -0.63    6.71
 Chile IPSA                         4066.16     0.05   10.49
 Chile IGPA                        20212.07    -0.06   11.35
 Argentina MerVal                  15612.49     0.59   33.72
 Colombia IGBC                     10123.38     0.37   18.44
 Venezuela IBC                     12033.78     0.02  -17.51
                                                            
 Currencies                                  daily %   YTD %
                                              change  change
                                                      
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.3304    -0.44   18.51
 Mexico peso                        19.2185    -0.71  -10.35
 Chile peso                           675.4     0.41    5.08
 Colombia peso                      2975.79    -0.03    6.50
 Peru sol                             3.398     0.21    0.47
 Argentina peso (interbank)         15.0400    -0.27  -13.68
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            15.33     0.26   -6.91
                                                      
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

