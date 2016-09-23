FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies fall across the board as Fed comments weigh
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 23, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies fall across the board as Fed comments weigh

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates with closing prices)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and
currencies fell on Friday as investors booked profits from a
two-day rally after Boston Federal Reserve President Eric
Rosengren said he believed rates should be raised gradually now.
    Rosengren was one of three members of the Federal Open
Market Committee to dissent at this week's monetary policy
meeting that left U.S. interest rates unchanged at a range of
0.25 percent to 0.50 percent. 
    "It runs against the dovish talk" heard recently from the
Fed, 4Cast economist Pedro Tuesta said.
    Fed policymakers reduced their forecasts of annual rate
increases to two from three for 2017 to 2018 in the policy
statement released after Wednesday's meeting, boosting
higher-yielding emerging market assets. 
    The Mexican peso weakened 0.85 percent on Friday
after strengthening during the previous two sessions, while the
Colombian peso dropped 1.14 percent.
    The two currencies also suffered the impact of a 4-percent
slump in crude prices, a key export and source of tax revenue
for both Mexico and Colombia. 
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index lost 0.5
percent, dragged lower by blue-chip shares such as
state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA 
 and lender Itaú Unibanco Holding SA.
    But shares of Fibria Celulose SA and Suzano Papel
e Celulose SA rose after Itaú BBA raised its
recommendation for Brazilian pulpmakers.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2215 GMT:
 Stock indexes                     Latest       Daily     YTD
                                                  pct     pct
                                               change  change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                917.50    -0.37   15.53
 MSCI LatAm                         2,400.03    -1.18   31.16
 Brazil Bovespa                    58,697.00     -0.5   35.40
 Mexico IPC                        47,778.48    -0.41   11.17
 Chile IPSA                         4,094.00    -0.15   11.24
 Chile IGPA                        20,370.06    -0.11   12.22
 Argentina MerVal                  16,441.71     -1.2   40.83
 Colombia IGBC                      9,937.70    -0.57   16.27
 Venezuela IBC                     12,503.98    -0.01  -14.29
                                                             
 Currencies                           Latest    Daily     YTD
                                                  pct     pct
                                               change  change
 Brazil real                          3.2472    -0.66   21.55
 Mexico peso                           19.78    -0.85  -12.89
 Chile peso                              661    -0.27    7.37
 Colombia peso                         2,919    -1.14    8.57
 Peru sol                              3.356    -0.39    1.73
 Argentina peso (interbank)           15.165    -0.03  -14.39
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             15.67    -0.13   -8.93
                                                       
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.