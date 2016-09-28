FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies weaken on U.S. rate hike uncertainty
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies weaken on U.S. rate hike uncertainty

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Most Latin American
currencies weakened on Wednesday on uncertainty over the timing
of the next U.S. interest rate increases.
    Traders have been anxiously awaiting new hints about the
Federal Reserve's intentions following contradictory comments by
Fed officials and a string of mixed economic figures.
    In a testimony before Congress, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said
on Wednesday job creation has accelerated to unsustainable
levels, though she dismissed any meaningful upward pressure on
inflation. 
    "Yellen's remarks add noise to a very anxious market," B&T
brokerage trader Marcos Trabbold said.
    Investors now await speeches by Cleveland Fed President
Loretta Mester and Kansas City Fed President Esther George later
on Wednesday in search of more clues.
    The Mexican peso  weakened 0.6 percent after
posting its biggest daily rise in over seven months on Tuesday.
    The peso's one-day rally came after U.S. Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was seen besting
Republican Donald Trump in this week's presidential debate.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 0.6
percent, supported by rising shares of state-run oil company
Petróleo Brasileiro SA as crude prices increased.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1615 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %   YTD %
                                              change  change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               910.99    -0.02   14.73
 MSCI LatAm                         2393.61     0.43   30.26
 Brazil Bovespa                    58712.51     0.57   35.44
 Mexico IPC                        47791.74     0.13   11.20
 Chile IPSA                         4049.30    -0.08   10.03
 Chile IGPA                        20189.24    -0.07   11.23
 Argentina MerVal                  16391.92     0.26   40.40
 Colombia IGBC                      9850.98     0.79   15.25
 Venezuela IBC                     12778.55    -1.57  -12.41
                                                            
 Currencies                                  daily %   YTD %
                                              change  change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.2468    -0.53   21.57
 Mexico peso                        19.5100    -0.64  -11.69
                                                      
 Chile peso                             661     0.23    7.37
 Colombia peso                       2916.5    -1.09    8.67
 Peru sol                             3.378    -0.38    1.07
 Argentina peso (interbank)         15.3200    -0.24  -15.26
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)             15.7     0.51   -9.11
                                                      
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.