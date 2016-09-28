EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies weaken on U.S. rate hike uncertainty

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies weakened on Wednesday on uncertainty over the timing of the next U.S. interest rate increases. Traders have been anxiously awaiting new hints about the Federal Reserve's intentions following contradictory comments by Fed officials and a string of mixed economic figures. In a testimony before Congress, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday job creation has accelerated to unsustainable levels, though she dismissed any meaningful upward pressure on inflation. "Yellen's remarks add noise to a very anxious market," B&T brokerage trader Marcos Trabbold said. Investors now await speeches by Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and Kansas City Fed President Esther George later on Wednesday in search of more clues. The Mexican peso weakened 0.6 percent after posting its biggest daily rise in over seven months on Tuesday. The peso's one-day rally came after U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was seen besting Republican Donald Trump in this week's presidential debate. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 0.6 percent, supported by rising shares of state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA as crude prices increased. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1615 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 910.99 -0.02 14.73 MSCI LatAm 2393.61 0.43 30.26 Brazil Bovespa 58712.51 0.57 35.44 Mexico IPC 47791.74 0.13 11.20 Chile IPSA 4049.30 -0.08 10.03 Chile IGPA 20189.24 -0.07 11.23 Argentina MerVal 16391.92 0.26 40.40 Colombia IGBC 9850.98 0.79 15.25 Venezuela IBC 12778.55 -1.57 -12.41 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2468 -0.53 21.57 Mexico peso 19.5100 -0.64 -11.69 Chile peso 661 0.23 7.37 Colombia peso 2916.5 -1.09 8.67 Peru sol 3.378 -0.38 1.07 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.3200 -0.24 -15.26 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.7 0.51 -9.11 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Diane Craft)