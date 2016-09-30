UPDATE 1-EMERGING MARKETS-Colombia peso rises on OPEC plan, Mexico peso falls

(Updates with final prices, details of Mexico rate hike) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Colombian peso rose on Thursday on optimism that OPEC's plan to cut oil output for the first time in eight years could support crude prices, but the Mexican peso fell in spite of an expected interest rate hike by the central bank. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed on Wednesday to cut output to 32.5 million-33.0 million barrels per day (bpd) from around 33.5 million bpd, estimated by Reuters to be the output level in August. Colombia is highly dependent on oil as an export and source of tax revenue. The peso slumped 25 percent last year as crude prices fell to their lowest in over a decade. Mexico's peso fell after the central bank raised its benchmark rate 50 basis points, hoping to stem risks that a weak peso could fan inflation following a sell-off sparked by fears Donald Trump could win the White House. The rate hike was in line with the median forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts earlier this week. Other Latin American markets were mixed on Thursday after reacting to OPEC's decision the day before, when Colombia's currency market was closed. Brazil's Bovespa stock index fell nearly 1.7 percent, weighed by shares of blue chips such as lender Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA. Traders booked profits on shares of Petrobras, as the company is known, after it posted on Wednesday its best daily performance in almost four months. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 0300 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 913.39 -0.68 15.02 MSCI LatAm 2400.89 -0.48 31.21 Brazil Bovespa 58350.57 -1.69 34.60 Mexico IPC 47672.07 -0.78 10.92 Chile IPSA 4052.33 -0.29 10.11 Chile IGPA 20206.98 -0.26 11.32 Argentina MerVal 16743.43 -0.07 43.41 Colombia IGBC 9877.14 -0.43 15.79 Venezuela IBC 12730.55 -0.42 -12.73 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2555 -1.05 21.24 Mexico peso 19.5175 -0.68 -11.72 Chile peso 657.7 0.57 7.91 Colombia peso 2894 0.62 9.51 Peru sol 3.393 -0.74 0.62 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.36 0.10 -15.48 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.69 0.13 -9.05 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Tom Hogue)