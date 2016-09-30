EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies up on Deutsche Bank report

(Updates with final prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies strengthened on Friday on reports Deutsche Bank is close to reaching an accord with U.S. officials to settle charges related to its sale of toxic mortgage bonds before the financial crisis. Concerns over the financial health of Germany's largest bank sent investors scurrying for safer assets earlier this week. Agence France-Presse reported Deutsche Bank was nearing a settlement to pay $5.4 billion. About two weeks ago, the bank said it would fight a $14 billion demand from the U.S. Department of Justice. Brazil's real currency strengthened 0.12 percent, while its benchmark stock index closed little changed. The Mexican peso firmed more than its peers after the country's central bank increased rates by 50 basis points to stem the currency's decline. The hike "seems difficult to understand for those that look at fundamentals but seems a lot clearer for those that think of monetary policy as a damage control tool," J.P. Morgan strategist Carlos Carranza wrote in a client note. The peso was pushed to historic lows over the past weeks on concerns that Republican candidate Donald Trump could become the next U.S. president. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2145 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 903.46 -1.09 13.77 MSCI LatAm 2380.82 -0.84 30.11 Brazil Bovespa 58367.05 0.03 34.64 Mexico IPC 47245.80 -0.89 9.93 Chile IPSA 4015.25 -0.92 9.10 Chile IGPA 20046.48 -0.79 10.44 Argentina MerVal 16675.68 -0.4 42.83 Colombia IGBC 9847.21 -0.5 15.21 Venezuela IBC 12961.33 1.81 -11.15 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2517 0.12 21.38 Mexico peso 19.372 0.75 -11.06 Chile peso 657.1 0.09 8.00 Colombia peso 2883.35 0.37 9.92 Peru sol 3.381 0.35 0.98 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.30 0.19 -15.15 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.66 0.19 -8.88 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Lisa Shumaker)