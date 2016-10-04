FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies seesaw on higher oil, Fed jitters
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 4, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies seesaw on higher oil, Fed jitters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates with final prices)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks and
currencies seesawed on Tuesday as investors reacted to local
issues as well as rising oil prices and uncertainty over U.S.
monetary policy.
    Crude oil prices drifted, rising early to hit four-month
highs on optimism about an OPEC deal to freeze output levels,
then fading as a surging dollar weighed on greenback-denominated
commodities. 
    The Mexican peso closed down 0.15 percent against
the dollar, after strengthening earlier in the day.
    The Colombian peso weakened 1.64 percent, extending
losses after voters rejected a peace deal with Marxist FARC
rebels, and the Brazilian real fell 1.54 percent.
    Volatility has spiked in emerging markets over the last few
months as traders seek to decipher the U.S. Federal Reserve's
strategy for increasing interest rates.
    Contradictory comments by Fed officials have boosted
uncertainty over when rates will rise for only the second time
in a decade.
    Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said he would have
voted in favor of an interest rate hike at the Fed's September
policy meeting had he been able to vote, reflecting the growing
pressure on Fed Chair Janet Yellen to raise rates. 
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index seesawed.
Shares of Itaúsa Investimentos Itaú SA weighed on the
index on a report that it could make an offer for the fuel
distribution unit of state-controlled oil company Petróleo
Brasileiro SA. But other financial shares rose,
providing some support.
        
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2140 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                   Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                915.61     0.44     15.3
 MSCI LatAm                          2421.40     0.21    32.33
 Brazil Bovespa                     59339.23    -0.21    36.88
 Mexico IPC                         47909.27     0.65    11.48
 Chile IPSA                          4063.26     0.65    10.41
 Chile IGPA                         20254.27     0.54    11.58
 Argentina MerVal                   16873.83     0.15    44.53
 Colombia IGBC                       9847.55     0.36    15.21
 Venezuela IBC                      13049.80    -0.49   -10.55
                                                              
 Currencies                                   daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.2251    -1.54    22.38
 Mexico peso                          19.325    -0.15   -10.84
 Chile peso                           663.20    -0.15     7.01
 Colombia peso                          2979    -1.64     6.39
 Peru sol                              3.401    -0.50     0.38
 Argentina peso (interbank)          15.1675     0.20   -14.41
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             15.52     0.51    -8.05
                                                       
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by David Gregorio and
Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.