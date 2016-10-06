FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies mostly weaken ahead of U.S. payrolls report
October 6, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies mostly weaken ahead of U.S. payrolls report

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
mostly weakened in early trading on Thursday as traders awaited
a widely watched U.S. employment report due on Friday for clues
over when interest rates will rise.
    A stretch of strong U.S. economic data, the latest a report
on Wednesday showing services activity at an 11-month high, have
boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve will act soon,
denting demand for higher-yielding emerging market currencies.
    The Brazilian real weakened 0.5 percent and the
Mexican peso  slipped 0.3 percent.
    The mood was somewhat less bearish in stock markets,
however, as a stronger U.S. economy could translate into demand
for exports from emerging markets.
    MSCI's emerging benchmark hit a one-week high,
following developed bourses higher and lifted by gains across
Asia , Turkey and parts of central and
eastern Europe.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.1
percent, supported by rising shares of state-controlled oil
company Petróleo Brasileiro SA  and
planemaker Embraer SA.
    Shares in meatpacker JBS SA fell 1.4 percent as
investors booked profits following a sharp increase the day
before, limiting gains in the index.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1320 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                daily %   YTD %
                                               change  change
                                   Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                916.25     0.11   15.25
 MSCI LatAm                          2440.08     0.09   33.24
 Brazil Bovespa                     60352.99     0.16   39.22
 Chile IPSA                          4080.97     -0.1   10.89
 Chile IGPA                         20340.77    -0.07   12.06
 Venezuela IBC                      13332.32    -1.48   -8.61
                                                             
 Currencies                                   daily %   YTD %
                                               change  change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.2354    -0.53   21.99
 Mexico peso                         19.2850    -0.36  -10.66
 Chile peso                            666.9    -0.31    6.42
 Colombia peso                       2934.53    -0.15    8.00
 Peru sol                              3.401     0.00    0.38
 Argentina peso (interbank)          15.1800     0.10  -14.48
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             15.55     0.13   -8.23
                                                       
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

