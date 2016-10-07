FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies pare back losses on weak U.S. jobs data
#Market News
October 7, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies pare back losses on weak U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies pared
back losses in early Friday trading after disappointing U.S.
employment data, but concerns over Britain's planned exit from
the European Union curbed investors' appetite for riskier
assets.
    U.S. job growth unexpectedly slowed for the third straight
month in September, cooling down bets on a December U.S. rate
hike that could drain capital away from emerging markets.
 
    Many traders had been betting on a robust reading following
a bout of strong U.S. economic figures over the last few weeks.
    The Brazilian real firmed 0.7 percent to 3.1982 per
U.S. dollar after weakening as much as 0.4 percent ahead of the
data release.
    The Mexican peso was nearly flat, while the Chilean
peso strengthened 0.3 percent.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index set a
two-year high, remaining above the 60,000-point milestone for
the third straight day.
    But concerns over the economic fallout from Brexit limited
gains following a "flash crash" of the sterling, which plunged
to a three-decade low. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1325 GMT:
 Stock indexes                            daily %   YTD %
                                 Latest    change  change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            917.24     0.02   15.48
                                                   
 MSCI LatAm                      2471.11     1.12   33.56
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa                 61045.81     0.66   40.82
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                      4079.94     0.07   10.86
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                     20335.60     0.05   12.03
                                                   
                                                         
 Currencies                               daily %   YTD %
                                           change  change
                                  Latest           
 Brazil real                      3.1982     0.73   23.41
                                                   
 Mexico peso                     19.2330     0.01  -10.41
                                                   
 Chile peso                          665     0.26    6.72
                                                   
 Colombia peso                   2892.93     0.43    9.55
 Argentina peso (interbank)      15.1900     0.26  -14.53
                                                   
 Argentina peso (parallel)         15.52     0.52   -8.05
                                                   
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
