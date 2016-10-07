FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies mostly down on Fed uncertainty
October 7, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies mostly down on Fed uncertainty

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks and
currencies fell on Friday as a high-ranking Federal Reserve
official minimized a surprising drop in U.S. jobs growth.
    U.S. job growth unexpectedly slowed in September for the
third straight month, surprising many traders who had bet on a
robust reading. 
    Emerging markets gained after the report as investors pared
back bets on a U.S. rate hike later this year that could drain
capital away from high-yielding assets.
    But most turned lower a few hours later after Fed Vice Chair
Stanley Fischer said the figures were close to an ideal
"Goldilocks" report. 
    The Mexican and Colombian pesos weakened,
also pressured by a drop in crude prices as traders booked
profits from a rally to four-month highs.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index seesawed but
remained above the 60,000 milestone for the third straight day.
    Concerns over the economic fallout from Britain's decision
to leave the European Union also weighed on appetite for
emerging market assets.
    The pound sterling slumped to a three-decade low in a
morning "flash crash", though it later recovered to trade about
1.5 percent lower. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1635:
    
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                     Latest    change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                913.08    -0.43    15.48
 MSCI LatAm                          2438.43    -0.22    33.56
 Brazil Bovespa                     60624.28    -0.03    39.85
 Mexico IPC                         47540.22    -0.84    10.62
 Chile IPSA                          4076.65    -0.02    10.77
 Chile IGPA                         20322.61    -0.01    11.96
 Argentina MerVal                   17030.61    -0.65    45.87
 Colombia IGBC                       9928.09     0.07    16.15
 Venezuela IBC                      13402.45      0.5    -8.13
                                                              
 Currencies                                   daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.2281    -0.20    22.27
 Mexico peso                         19.3070    -0.37   -10.76
                                                       
 Chile peso                            669.8    -0.46     5.96
 Colombia peso                        2925.4    -0.68     8.34
 Peru sol                              3.407     0.03     0.21
 Argentina peso (interbank)          15.2150     0.10   -14.67
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             15.52     0.32    -8.05
                                                       
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by David Gregorio)

