EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies down on Fed uncertainty

(Updates table, updates Bovespa close) (New throughout, updates prices and market activity) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Key Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Friday after a high-ranking Federal Reserve official played down a drop in U.S. jobs growth, raising expectations the Federal Reserve would still raise interest rates later this year. U.S. job growth unexpectedly slowed in September for the third straight month, surprising many traders who had bet on a robust reading. Emerging markets gained after the report as investors pared back bets on a U.S. rate hike later this year that could drain capital away from high-yielding assets. But most turned lower a few hours later after Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said the figures were close to an ideal "Goldilocks" report. The Mexican and Colombian pesos weakened, also pressured by a drop in crude prices as traders booked profits from a rally to four-month highs. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index seesawed but rose 0.77 percent to 61,108 points, the highest closing level since Sept. 3, 2014. Concerns over the economic fallout from Britain's decision to leave the European Union also weighed on appetite for emerging market assets. The pound sterling slumped to a three-decade low in a morning "flash crash", though it later recovered to trade about 1.5 percent lower. Key Latin American stock indexes at 2230: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 914.81 -0.24 15.2 MSCI LatAm 2454.56 0.44 34.14 Brazil Bovespa 61108.98 0.77 40.97 Mexico IPC 47596.60 -0.73 10.75 Chile IPSA 4075.68 -0.04 10.75 Chile IGPA 20317.35 -0.04 11.93 Argentina MerVal 17136.22 -0.04 46.77 Colombia IGBC 9964.37 0.43 16.58 Venezuela IBC 13417.42 0.62 -8.03 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by David Gregorio and Andrew Hay)