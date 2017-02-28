FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso, stocks weaken ahead of key Trump speech
March 1, 2017 / 12:03 AM / 7 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso, stocks weaken ahead of key Trump speech

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Mexico's stock market and
peso weakened on Tuesday ahead of a key speech by U.S. President
Donald Trump that could affect local markets.
    Mexico's peso weakened almost 1 percent to close at
20.105 per dollar hours before the 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT
Wednesday) speech by Trump, which could contain details on his
economic and trade policies that could hit Latin America's
second-largest economy.
    Stocks in major markets also dipped and the Dow Jones
Industrial Average snapped a streak of records while
longer-dated Treasury yields fell as investors prepared for
Trump's address to a joint Congress session.
    Mexico's IPC stock index <. MXX> fell more than 1 percent,
also under pressure from shares in broadcaster Grupo Televisa
, which reportedly could face new rules against it.

    A Mexican ETF fell the most in a month on Tuesday
ahead of the speech.
    
 Stock indexes                  Latest       Daily  YTD pct
                                               pct   change
                                            change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets             936.37    -0.42     8.59
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2,600.09    -0.62    11.08
 Brazil Bovespa                 66,662.10   closed    10.68
 Mexico IPC              46,856.79    -1.04     2.66
 Chile IPSA                      4,359.88     0.31     5.02
 Chile IGPA                     21,811.38     0.32     5.20
 Argentina MerVal               19,117.45    -2.15    13.00
 Colombia IGBC                   9,888.92     -0.7    -2.36
 Venezuela IBC                  35,710.09     2.22    12.63
 
 (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Additional reporting by
Saqib Ahmed; Editing by James Dalgleish)

