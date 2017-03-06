FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso dips even as central bank intervenes
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 5 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso dips even as central bank intervenes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Updates table)
    SAO PAULO, March 6 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso weakened
slightly on Monday even after the central bank intervened to
support the ailing currency.
    The central bank sold $1 billion worth of a new peso hedge
instrument similar to non-deliverable forwards. Total demand for
the new instruments was $2.075 billion, the bank said.

    It had announced last month that it would sell up to $20
billion in currency hedges to shore up the peso, which has been
battered by U.S. President Donald Trump's pledges to tear up the
North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
    Still, the peso has rebounded in recent weeks on
hopes that the United States and Mexico could strike a mutually
beneficial deal.
    It hit a nearly four-month high on Monday, extending gains
from last week triggered by comments from a high-ranking U.S.
trade official, before turning lower.
    Other Latin American currencies were down as riskier assets
slipped around the world.
    The Brazilian real weakened 0.3 percent, while the
country's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.9
percent. 

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT:
 Stock indexes                      daily %     YTD %
                                     change    change
                         Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets     933.84       0.3      7.98
                                             
 MSCI LatAm               2603.52     -0.13     11.37
                                             
 Brazil Bovespa          66211.51     -0.86      9.94
                                             
 Mexico IPC              47813.26      0.84      4.76
                                             
 Chile IPSA               4467.32      0.85      7.61
                                             
 Chile IGPA              22390.79      0.88      7.99
                                             
 Argentina MerVal        19197.34     -0.35     13.47
                                             
 Colombia IGBC            9874.64     -0.33     -2.50
                                             
 Venezuela IBC           37646.44      0.13     18.74
                                             
                                                     
 Currencies                         daily %     YTD %
                                     change    change
                                             
                           Latest            
 Brazil real               3.1340     -0.25      3.68
                                             
 Mexico peso              19.5995     -0.51      5.84
                                             
 Chile peso                 660.5     -0.41      1.54
                                             
 Colombia peso             2970.2     -0.01      1.05
                                             
 Peru sol                   3.294     -0.46      3.64
                                             
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Dan Grebler and
Diane Craft)

