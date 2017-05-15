FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets rise as commodities track oil higher
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2017 / 11:27 PM / 3 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets rise as commodities track oil higher

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Adds closing market prices)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, May 15 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and
stocks closed higher on Monday as talks of extended production
cuts lifted crude oil futures, triggering a rally across
commodity markets.
    Oil jumped more than 2 percent to the highest in more than
three weeks after officials from Saudi Arabia and Russia said
supply cuts need to last into 2018.
    Oil exporter Colombia's peso gained the most, with
the currencies of fellow crude producers Mexico and
Brazil also appreciating. Chile's peso and Peru's sol
strengthened as copper prices and other raw materials increased.
    Demand for high-yielding emerging market currencies has
picked up following mixed U.S. economic data on Friday, which
cooled expectations of a rapid pace of Federal Reserve interest
rate increases in the coming months.
    "The setback clouds the near-term outlook," analysts at
Brown Brothers Harriman wrote in a note to clients.
    MSCI's 23-country emerging market stock index posted
its sixth straight session of gains for the first time since
August.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.37
percent amid expectations that Congress will pass pension
reform.
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at market
close:
    
 Stock indexes                Latest       Daily  YTD pct
                                             pct   change
                                          change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1,010.23     0.78    17.16
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                    2,751.40     1.24    17.55
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa               68,474.19     0.37    13.69
 Mexico IPC                   49,678.96     0.51     8.84
 Chile IPSA                    4,890.96      0.8    17.81
 Chile IGPA                   24,511.09     0.74    18.22
 Argentina MerVal             21,656.60     0.71    28.01
 Colombia IGBC                10,870.24     1.05     7.33
 Venezuela IBC                62,097.24     2.37    95.86
                                                         
 Currencies                      Latest    Daily  YTD pct
                                             pct   change
                                          change  
 Brazil real                     3.1060     0.58     4.41
 Mexico peso                     18.706     0.57     9.82
 Chile peso                      667.97     0.48     0.41
 Colombia peso                    2,879     1.41     4.09
 Peru sol                         3.263     0.21     2.77
 Argentina peso (interbank)       15.53    -0.58     2.17
                                                  
 Argentina peso (parallel)        15.97    -0.25     5.05
                                                  
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; editing by Diane Craft)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.