EMERGING MARKETS-Latam shares rise on U.S. crude stock drop

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose on Wednesday after a surprising weekly drawdown in U.S. crude stocks drove oil prices to their highest since June. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said crude stockpiles fell nearly 3 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 30, marking a fifth straight weekly drop. Currencies from oil-exporting economies also gained, with the Colombian peso rising 1.61 percent after two days of losses. Mexico's peso also rose 0.57 percent. Colombian voters rejected on Sunday a peace deal with Marxist FARC rebels, hammering the currency. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index advanced more than 1.5 percent. Shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA rose ahead of a planned vote of a bill ending the requirement that it lead all new projects in the country's Subsalt Polygon region. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2130 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 915.26 -0.04 15.25 MSCI LatAm 2437.95 0.68 33.24 Brazil Bovespa 60254.34 1.54 39.00 Mexico IPC 48141.42 0.48 12.02 Chile IPSA 4085.15 0.54 11.00 Chile IGPA 20355.03 0.5 12.14 Argentina MerVal 17070.65 1.16 46.21 Colombia IGBC 9901.54 0.55 15.84 Venezuela IBC 13532.18 3.7 -7.24 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Alan Crosby)