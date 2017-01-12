FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso rebounds from record low, Brazil stocks jump
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2017 / 10:52 PM / 7 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso rebounds from record low, Brazil stocks jump

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso strengthened on
Thursday, rebounding from a fresh historic low hit in the
previous session after President-elect Donald Trump warned U.S.
auto companies would face a high tax for products made south of
the border. 
    The peso closed at 21.8 per dollar, up 0.27 percent
on Wednesday's reference price. Mexico's stock exchange also
gained 0.28 percent, helped by a rise in shares in miner Grupo
Mexico and cement company Cemex.
    The U.S. dollar hit its lowest level in five weeks against a
basket of currencies, pulling back from a high on Wednesday
after investors were disappointed that Trump did not offer more
details on fiscal spending and tax measures that could lift U.S.
growth. 
    Brazilian stocks also rose as traders wagered that lower
interest rates could boost economic activity and lift corporate
earnings.
    Higher prices of oil and iron ore also boosted shares of
blue-chip oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA and
miner Vale SA, fanning a rally of the benchmark
Bovespa stock index.
    The Brazilian real strengthened 0.5 percent, tracking
a global pickup in appetite for emerging market assets.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes at 2148 GMT:    
 Stock indexes                 Latest       Daily  YTD pct
                                              pct   change
                                           change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets            896.64     1.12     3.99
                                                   
 MSCI LatAm                     2,442.93     2.89     4.37
 Brazil Bovespa                63,953.93     2.41     6.19
 Mexico IPC                    46,060.98     0.28     0.92
 Chile IPSA                     4,234.95     0.59     2.01
 Chile IGPA                    21,103.91     0.52     1.78
 Argentina MerVal              18,591.28     0.66     9.89
 Colombia IGBC                 10,243.14    -0.42     1.14
 Venezuela IBC                 31,143.02    -4.87    -1.77
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, Gabriela Mello and Paulina
Osorio Perez, editing by G Crosse)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.