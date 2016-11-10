FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico, Brazil currencies take big hit on second day of Trump fallout
November 10, 2016 / 11:15 PM / 10 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico, Brazil currencies take big hit on second day of Trump fallout

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski and Christine Murray
    SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso sank
to near its record low and its stock index tumbled the most in
five years on Thursday, the second day of market rout in the
Latin American country since Donald Trump's shock victory in the
U.S. election.
    Similar selling pressure hit Brazil, where its currency sunk
to a five-month low and its benchmark Bovespa stock
index slumped 3.3 percent. In another sign of trouble, the
Brazilian National Treasury called off a regularly scheduled
sale of fixed-rate local bonds. 
    Trump's anti-trade rhetoric has spooked emerging markets,
while his plan for fiscal stimulus is seen putting further
pressure on U.S. yields that have already surged since his
election.
    Mexican assets in particular have been in the firing line
because of Trump's threat to scrap the country's key free trade
agreement with the United States and build a massive wall along
the border.
    The dollar has risen more than 12 percent against the peso
in the last two days, its biggest two-day gain since a Mexican
1994-1995 devaluation. The peso has now lost almost a fifth of
its value this year.
    "It's still not clear what's [Trump's] real stance, all
these measures hit the peso," Jorge Gordillo, analyst from CI
Banco, said.
    All major Latin American stock indices and currencies fell
on Thursday, even as a rally in U.S. banking sector shares
pushed the Dow Jones industrial average to a record high.
 
    Mexico's IPC stock index closed down 4.57 percent,
its biggest one-day drop since September 2011, with local banks
and retailers among the biggest decliners. 
    Grupo Financiero Banorte, Mexico's
fourth-largest bank by assets, closed down almost 9 percent,
while Gentera tumbled more than 10 percent. 
    Retailer Liverpool and restaurant operator
Alsea were also down 9.5 percent and 11.7 percent
respectively.
    In Brazil, the real plunged as much as 5.7 percent,
and currency volatility drove the central bank to pause its
daily interventions for a second straight day on Thursday as it
assesses market conditions. 
    Banco Bradesco saw its biggest drop in almost four months
after mixed third-quarter results, which beat profit estimates
but showed eroding loan book quality and capital trends.
         
    The Chilean peso weakened less than some of its peers as
Trump's promises of infrastructure spending boosted prices of
industrial metals. Chile is the world's top copper exporter. 
    "We see a tug of war between the impact of higher policy
uncertainty ... and impactful pro-growth U.S. policies under
Trump," Credit Suisse analyst Shahab Jalinoos wrote in a report.
    Iron ore futures in China .IO62-CNI=SI surged on Thursday
to hit a 30-month peak, as Trump's promises to invest heavily in
infrastructure helped extend a recent rally.
    Copper prices also jumped, helping limit losses in
the Chilean peso to only 1.1 percent.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2136 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                              daily %    YTD %
                                             change   change
                                 Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets              875.63    -0.51    10.26
                                                     
 MSCI LatAm                        2321.62    -6.92    26.88
 Brazil Bovespa                   61200.96    -3.25    41.18
 Mexico IPC                       45224.38    -4.57     5.23
 Chile IPSA                        4214.06    -1.89    14.51
 Chile IGPA                       21073.17    -1.64    16.10
 Argentina MerVal                 16230.73    -4.66    39.02
 Colombia IGBC                     9783.32    -2.72    14.46
 Venezuela IBC                    21319.21     2.68    46.14
                                                            
 Currencies                                 daily %    YTD %
                                             change   change
                                    Latest           
 Brazil real                        3.3584    -4.48    17.53
                                                     
 Mexico peso                       20.5500    -3.45   -16.16
                                                     
 Chile peso                          656.5    -1.14     8.10
 Colombia peso                     3111.77    -3.69     1.85
 Peru sol                            3.402    -0.85     0.35
                                                     
 Argentina peso (interbank)        15.0300    -0.53   -13.62
                                                     
 Argentina peso (parallel)            15.3     0.52    -6.73
                                                     
 

 (Additional reporting by Michael O'Boyle, Guillermo
Parra-Bernal and Christine Murray; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

