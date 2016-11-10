EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico, Brazil currencies take big hit on second day of Trump fallout

By Bruno Federowski and Christine Murray SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso sank to near its record low and its stock index tumbled the most in five years on Thursday, the second day of market rout in the Latin American country since Donald Trump's shock victory in the U.S. election. Similar selling pressure hit Brazil, where its currency sunk to a five-month low and its benchmark Bovespa stock index slumped 3.3 percent. In another sign of trouble, the Brazilian National Treasury called off a regularly scheduled sale of fixed-rate local bonds. Trump's anti-trade rhetoric has spooked emerging markets, while his plan for fiscal stimulus is seen putting further pressure on U.S. yields that have already surged since his election. Mexican assets in particular have been in the firing line because of Trump's threat to scrap the country's key free trade agreement with the United States and build a massive wall along the border. The dollar has risen more than 12 percent against the peso in the last two days, its biggest two-day gain since a Mexican 1994-1995 devaluation. The peso has now lost almost a fifth of its value this year. "It's still not clear what's [Trump's] real stance, all these measures hit the peso," Jorge Gordillo, analyst from CI Banco, said. All major Latin American stock indices and currencies fell on Thursday, even as a rally in U.S. banking sector shares pushed the Dow Jones industrial average to a record high. Mexico's IPC stock index closed down 4.57 percent, its biggest one-day drop since September 2011, with local banks and retailers among the biggest decliners. Grupo Financiero Banorte, Mexico's fourth-largest bank by assets, closed down almost 9 percent, while Gentera tumbled more than 10 percent. Retailer Liverpool and restaurant operator Alsea were also down 9.5 percent and 11.7 percent respectively. In Brazil, the real plunged as much as 5.7 percent, and currency volatility drove the central bank to pause its daily interventions for a second straight day on Thursday as it assesses market conditions. Banco Bradesco saw its biggest drop in almost four months after mixed third-quarter results, which beat profit estimates but showed eroding loan book quality and capital trends. The Chilean peso weakened less than some of its peers as Trump's promises of infrastructure spending boosted prices of industrial metals. Chile is the world's top copper exporter. "We see a tug of war between the impact of higher policy uncertainty ... and impactful pro-growth U.S. policies under Trump," Credit Suisse analyst Shahab Jalinoos wrote in a report. Iron ore futures in China .IO62-CNI=SI surged on Thursday to hit a 30-month peak, as Trump's promises to invest heavily in infrastructure helped extend a recent rally. Copper prices also jumped, helping limit losses in the Chilean peso to only 1.1 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2136 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 875.63 -0.51 10.26 MSCI LatAm 2321.62 -6.92 26.88 Brazil Bovespa 61200.96 -3.25 41.18 Mexico IPC 45224.38 -4.57 5.23 Chile IPSA 4214.06 -1.89 14.51 Chile IGPA 21073.17 -1.64 16.10 Argentina MerVal 16230.73 -4.66 39.02 Colombia IGBC 9783.32 -2.72 14.46 Venezuela IBC 21319.21 2.68 46.14 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.3584 -4.48 17.53 Mexico peso 20.5500 -3.45 -16.16 Chile peso 656.5 -1.14 8.10 Colombia peso 3111.77 -3.69 1.85 Peru sol 3.402 -0.85 0.35 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.0300 -0.53 -13.62 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.3 0.52 -6.73 (Additional reporting by Michael O'Boyle, Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Christine Murray; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)