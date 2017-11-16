FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 16, 2017 / 11:35 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies firm as risk appetite revives

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Updates prices, adds quote, Venezuela debt development)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
strengthened on Thursday as investors cautiously returned to
emerging markets following a selloff in the previous session.
    Stronger-than-expected U.S. retail and inflation figures on
Wednesday fostered expectations that the Federal Reserve could
increase U.S. interest rates faster than expected, driving
traders away from higher-yielding assets. But that move faded on
Thursday as bargain-hunting sparked a global rebound.
    European stocks rose after posting their longest losing
streak of the year, while the dollar rebounded from a three-week
low against a basket of developed market currencies.
    Latin American markets followed along, with currencies from
Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru
 rising between 0.3 percent and 1 percent.
    Mexico's peso firmed after concerns the latest round of
talks to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement
(NAFTA) would fail to make much headway drove it to an
eight-month low on Wednesday.
    Comments by Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo on a
Mexican counter-proposal to the controversial U.S.-backed plan
of a five-year sunset clause cheered business interests.

    "Investors consider ... Guajardo's statements as positive in
the sense that Mexico's counter-proposals on some of the most
critical issues are a good sign that there's a willingness to
reduce the differences with the plans of the U.S. team," CI Bank
said in a report.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index jumped 2.38
percent, also supported by a strong batch of corporate earnings
figures.
    In Venezuela, delays in payments on sovereign debt and bonds
issued by state oil company PDVSA constitute a "credit event,"
triggering payouts on credit default swaps, a New York-based
derivatives group ruled on Thursday.
    The decision by the International Swaps and Derivatives
Association came after two ratings agencies declared President
Nicolas Maduro's government in "selective default" this week for
failing to make coupon payments within a grace period.

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2200 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes           Latest   daily % change  YTD % change
                                                  
 MSCI Emerging           1125.36            1.28         30.51
 Markets                                          
 MSCI LatAm              2737.67            2.24         16.96
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa         72511.79            2.38         20.40
                                                  
 Mexico IPC             47747.69            0.12          4.61
                                                  
 Chile IPSA              5314.53            0.77         28.02
                                                  
 Chile IGPA             26788.54            0.75         29.20
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal       27267.30            3.63         61.17
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC          10750.67            0.53          6.15
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC            673.73            1.98        -97.88
                                                  
                                                              
 Currencies              Latest   daily % change  YTD % change
                                                  
                                                  
 Brazil real              3.2739            0.16         -0.75
                                                  
 Mexico peso             19.0540            1.01          8.87
                                                  
 Chile peso               629.55           0.437          6.54
                                                  
 Colombia peso           3011.49            0.44         -0.33
                                                  
 Peru sol                  3.246            0.31          5.18
                                                  
 Argentina peso          17.4800            0.23         -9.18
 (interbank)                                      
                                                  
 Argentina peso            18.01            0.28         -6.61
 (parallel)                                       
                                                  
 
 (Additional reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez in Mexico City;
Editing by G Crosse and Rosalba O'Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
