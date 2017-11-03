FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm FX down as U.S. economic data overshadows wages
Sections
Featured
A deadly crossing for Rohingya
World
A deadly crossing for Rohingya
Venezuela to restructure foreign debt, default looms as possibility
Venezuela
Venezuela to restructure foreign debt, default looms as possibility
Sorting through fast-moving information
Reuters Backstory
Sorting through fast-moving information
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2017 / 3:34 PM / in 5 minutes

EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm FX down as U.S. economic data overshadows wages

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
weakened on Friday after upbeat data  on U.S. services and
manufacturing overshadowed tepid wage growth.
    U.S. services activity rose at the fastest pace since August
2005 in October, according to the ISM report on the nation's
non-manufacturing sector, easily outpacing analysts'
expectations.
    Along with data showing rising factory orders, the report
fueled hopes of increasing strength in the U.S. economy that
could drive the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at a
faster-than-expected pace in coming months.
    Higher U.S. rates would likely dampen demand for emerging
market currencies, which offer higher yields. Still, some
traders remained concerned over the U.S. labor market's strength
after a series of mixed reports.
    Earlier on Friday, data showed a sharp retreat in annual
U.S. wage gains and a surge in the number of people dropping out
of the work force in October, casting a doubt over the labor
market.
    Currencies from Brazil, Mexico, Chile
 and Colombia weakened between 1 percent and 1.6
percent. 
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 0.8 
percent, with shares of discount retailer Lojas Americanas SA
 leading losses in the wake of weaker-then-expected
quarterly results.    
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1720 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                     Latest    change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets               1124.16    -0.28    30.74
 MSCI LatAm                          2747.32    -1.81    19.54
 Brazil Bovespa                     73358.77    -0.63    21.80
 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC                 47878.61    -0.94     4.90
 Chile IPSA                          5486.03    -0.47    32.15
 Chile IGPA                         27577.17    -0.41    33.00
 Argentina MerVal                   27782.44    -0.58    64.22
 Colombia IGBC                      10562.41     -0.6     4.29
 Venezuela IBC                        707.36    -0.83   -97.77
                                                              
 Currencies                                   daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.3170    -1.62    -2.04
 Mexico peso                         19.2095    -1.19     7.99
                                                       
 Chile peso                            633.9    -0.96     5.81
 Colombia peso                       3072.87    -1.49    -2.32
 Peru sol                              3.247    -0.28     5.14
 Argentina peso (interbank)          17.6500    -0.62   -10.06
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             17.97     0.33    -6.40
                                                       
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.