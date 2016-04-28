FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EBRD buys into debut Turkish covered bond
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2016 / 11:32 AM / a year ago

EBRD buys into debut Turkish covered bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Thursday it had bought up a 10 percent chunk of Turkey’s first property-backed covered bond.

The EBRD said it had taken 50 million euros ($56.81 million)of a 500-million-euro “covered bond” issued by Turkish lender VakifBank, adding it was part of a drive to broaden sources of funding for banks in what is now the EBRD’s biggest market.

VakifBank launched the five-year bond earlier this week, selling it at 250 basis points over “mid-swaps”, a market benchmark which many bonds are priced off when they are sold.

It received over 100 orders from bond buyers and could have sold as much as 1 billion euros. “We hope that the Turkish banks will embrace the covered bond market,” EBRD Director for Financial Institutions Noel Edison said.

“It gives access to a larger pool of longer-term investors with lower funding costs, reducing reliance on deposits and short-term wholesale funding and helping to address the asset-liability mismatch (on their books).”

Covered bonds are seen as some of the most secure forms of bonds as they give investors a direct claim on the collateral on the underlying loans, such as the property.

$1 = 0.8801 euros Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.