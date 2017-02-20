FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mongolia dollar bonds jump after $5.5bln loan deal with IMF, other lenders
February 20, 2017 / 7:59 AM / 6 months ago

Mongolia dollar bonds jump after $5.5bln loan deal with IMF, other lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Mongolian dollar bonds rose across the curve on Monday after the country staved off default risk with a $5.5 billion loan package agreed on the weekend with the International Monetary Fund and other lenders.

Bonds maturing 2018, 2021 and 2022 traded one cent, 3.9 cents and 4 cents higher respectively, ,, according to Tradeweb data. The package includes $440 million from the IMF, $3 billion from the World Bank and others as well as a 15 billion yuan swap line extension from China

Bonds from the quasi-sovereign Development Bank of Mongolia issue, which mature next month, rose 2 cents according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Karin Strohecker)

