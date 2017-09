WASHINGTON, April 8 (Reuters) - Net capital outflows from emerging markets will ease somewhat in 2016, but could increase again if China abruptly devalues its currency or the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates more quickly than expected, the Institute of International Finance said on Friday.

The IIF, a global banking group, forecasts that 2016 emerging market net capital outflows at about $500 billion, down from $750 billion in 2015. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao)