5 months ago
TABLE-Selected sovereign funds from the large to the small
#Market News
March 17, 2017 / 3:29 PM / 5 months ago

TABLE-Selected sovereign funds from the large to the small

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Once the preserve of rich oil exporters or
nations with trade surpluses, like Norway, Kuwait and Singapore, an unlikely new
breed of sovereign wealth fund (SWF) is emerging - in countries with large
deficits and deep debt.
    The table below lists selected SWFs, using data compiled by Sarah Stone and
Edwin Truman at the Peterson Institute for International Economics for an
October 2016 paper. 
    It is not a comprehensive list of every SWF, but is intended to illustrate
how they vary in size. The data is for 2016 or the most recently available
before then. 
    Sources include SWF websites as well as an average of estimates from
industry researchers the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute and Sovereign Wealth
Center and think-tank the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum. 
   
    SWF ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (US$ BLN)
 COUNTRY     FUND NAME                        TOTAL AUM   FOREIGN ASSETS
 Norway      Government Pension Fund          888         888
 China       China Investment Corp            810         196
 Kuwait      Kuwait Investment Authority (e)  566         342
 Singapore   GIC Private Ltd (e) (f)          344         327
 Russia      National Welfare and Reserve     110         110
             Fund                                         
 UAE, Abu    Mubadala Development Company     67          27
 Dhabi       (f)                                          
 New         NZ Superannuation Fund           21          18
 Zealand                                                  
 Bahrain     Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding       11          6
             Company (f)                                  
 Angola      Fundo Soberano de Angola         5           4
 Mauritania  National Fund for Hydrocarbon    0.4         0.4
             Reserves (e)                                 
 Equatorial  Fund for Future Generations (e)  0.1         0.1
 Guinea                                                   
 Rwanda      Agaciro Development Fund         0.04        0.04
 NOTES: (e) = Estimate of total assets and foreign assets
       (f) = Estimate of foreign assets

 (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Pravin Char)

