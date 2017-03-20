TABLE-Selected sovereign funds from the large to the small

(Repeats story from Friday) LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Once the preserve of rich oil exporters or nations with trade surpluses, like Norway, Kuwait and Singapore, an unlikely new breed of sovereign wealth fund (SWF) is emerging - in countries with large deficits and deep debt. The table below lists selected SWFs, using data compiled by Sarah Stone and Edwin Truman at the Peterson Institute for International Economics for an October 2016 paper. It is not a comprehensive list of every SWF, but is intended to illustrate how they vary in size. The data is for 2016 or the most recently available before then. Sources include SWF websites as well as an average of estimates from industry researchers the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute and Sovereign Wealth Center and think-tank the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum. SWF ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (US$ BLN) COUNTRY FUND NAME TOTAL AUM FOREIGN ASSETS Norway Government Pension Fund 888 888 China China Investment Corp 810 196 Kuwait Kuwait Investment Authority (e) 566 342 Singapore GIC Private Ltd (e) (f) 344 327 Russia National Welfare and Reserve 110 110 Fund UAE, Abu Mubadala Development Company 67 27 Dhabi (f) New NZ Superannuation Fund 21 18 Zealand Bahrain Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding 11 6 Company (f) Angola Fundo Soberano de Angola 5 4 Mauritania National Fund for Hydrocarbon 0.4 0.4 Reserves (e) Equatorial Fund for Future Generations (e) 0.1 0.1 Guinea Rwanda Agaciro Development Fund 0.04 0.04 NOTES: (e) = Estimate of total assets and foreign assets (f) = Estimate of foreign assets (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Pravin Char)