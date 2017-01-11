Lira slump pushes Turkish dollar bonds lower

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Turkish dollar bonds tumbled across the curve on Wednesday, reacting to the lira's fresh fall to record lows against the dollar, and Turkish bonds' average yield premium over Treasuries hit its widest in a month.

The most-traded 2030, 2034 and 2036 issues slipped between 0.7 and 1.0 cent, according to Tradeweb data . The bond maturing in 2045 fell 1.1 cent.

The average premium paid by Turkish sovereign dollar debt over Treasuries widened 5 basis points to 380 basis points, a fresh one-month high. (Reporting by Sujata Rao, editing by Nigel Stephenson)