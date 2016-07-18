FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turkish dollar bonds sell off, CDS jump after foiled coup
July 18, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

Turkish dollar bonds sell off, CDS jump after foiled coup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Turkish dollar bond prices fell on Monday and debt insurance costs rose after a coup attempt late on Friday was foiled by the government but raised fresh concerns about political risks and the economy.

The average yield spread on Turkish dollar bonds versus Treasuries rose 8 basis points to 279 bps on the EMBI Global bond index while bond prices fell across the curve.

However, after initial falls to catch up with steep lira losses on Friday, markets were starting to recover.

The most-traded 2036 issue fell more than three cents at one point, Tradeweb data showed and yields rose more than 10 bps. The 2024 issue fell half a cent for a 15 bps rise in yields.

Markit data showed five-year credit default swaps rose 16 bps from Friday's close to 241 bps, the highest in 12 days. (Reporting by Sujata Rao, editing by Karin Strohecker)

