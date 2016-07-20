Turkey CDS up 10 bps to near one-mth high as turmoil deepens

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Turkish debt insurance costs rose to their highest in almost a month on Wednesday, with five-year credit default swaps jumping 10 basis points to 283 bps, according to data from Markit.

Turkey faces economic and political upheaval as President Tayyip Erdogan has reacted to last Friday’s failed coup by purging thousands of opponents from the army, judiciary, universities and civil service.

Five-year CDS stood at 223 bps just before the coup and have risen sharply this week, especially as Turkey looks likely to lose its investment grade credit rating.