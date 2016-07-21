FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turkish lira one-month vol hits 13-mth high
July 21, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

Turkish lira one-month vol hits 13-mth high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira's implied volatility against the dollar surged on Thursday to 13-month highs as the imposition of a state of emergency after a failed coup raised fears of ratings downgrades and a capital exodus.

The lira has weakened around 7 percent against the dollar since last Friday's coup attempt.

One-month implied vol - a gauge of expected swings in a currency - jumped to a high of 17.875 percent Reuters data showed. The measure was under 10 percent last Friday before the coup attempt. Three-month vols were at their highest since last September.

Reporting by Sujata Rao, editing by Nigel Stephenson

