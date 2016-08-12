FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine dollar bonds extend slide as tensions flare with Russia
August 12, 2016

Ukraine dollar bonds extend slide as tensions flare with Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian dollar bonds fell as much as 1 cent on Friday , weighed down by escalating tensions with Russia, which accuses Kiev of trying to carry out terrorist attacks in Crimea, a peninsula the Kremlin annexed in 2014.

Moscow has deployed advanced air defence missile system to Crimea and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday Moscow might be forced to cut diplomatic ties with Ukraine over the purported incident of sabotage.

Ukraine denies sending saboteurs into Crimea.

Ukraine's bonds, which were restructured last year, extended Thursday's slide. The 2024 issue tumbled around 1 cent to its lowest in almost two weeks, according to Tradeweb data. The 2027 bond was likewise down a cent while the 2025 issue lost 0.7 cent. (Reporting by Sujata Rao, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
