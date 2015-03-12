FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Emerging Capital Partners names Seyi Owodunni managing director
#Market News
March 12, 2015 / 10:25 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Emerging Capital Partners names Seyi Owodunni managing director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Emerging Capital Partners said it appointed Seyi Owodunni as managing director of its Nigeria office.

Owodunni will be based in Lagos and work with the local team to source and secure investment opportunities, the company said.

He joins from Kingdom Africa Management where he was partner and spearheaded the group’s expansion in West Africa, including the opening of its office in Lagos.

Owodunni has been the chief financial officer of Starcomms Plc, a telecommunications operator in Nigeria. He has also worked at Kayode Owodunni & Co (Chartered Accountants), Lucent Technologies Inc and KPMG. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
