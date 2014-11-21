NTPC, Axis revel in Indian credit rally

SINGAPORE, Nov 21 (IFR) - Two Indian issuers sold US dollar bonds this week at their lowest credit spreads so far, in the latest sign that surging demand for Indian assets is luring more companies to the international markets.

Axis Bank, the country’s third-largest private lender by asset size, and NTPC, India’s largest power company, each raised US$500m from bond offerings that priced through their own curves. In both cases, the new issues were the company’s first in over two years.

Sentiment towards India has continued to improve ever since the pro-reform Modi government came to power in May, driving credit spreads tighter and making it more attractive for Indian issuers to look at the offshore markets for funding.

“There is significant appetite for Indian assets right now. The country was removed from a negative outlook, a positive outcome from the election and a proactive central bank has been greeted positively by investors,” said Jamie Grant, Hong Kong-based head of fixed income at First State Investment.

S&P revised its outlook on India’s BBB- sovereign rating to stable from negative in September, joining Moody’s (Baa3) and Fitch (BBB-), both of whom have a stable outlook on India.

“India is a bright spot in Asia right now with a positive macro backdrop. Momentum for Indian bonds should continue as many of the current issuers are quasi-sovereign, and also there is a lack of supply,” said Thu-Ha Chow, Singapore-based head of Asia credit at Aberdeen Asset Management.

Axis printed its 5.5-year 3.25% 144A/Reg S bond at 170bp over Treasuries, beating the 180bp spread at which rival ICICI Bank’s 5.5-year September deal was priced. Axis Bank paid a coupon of 3.25% on its bonds, also breaking the 3.5% record held by ICICI’s September deal as the lowest US dollar coupon ever from an Indian bank.

Under such a positive backdrop for Indian paper, Axis had initially also eyed a 10-year tranche to lock in cheaper rates. But the lender decided against that in the end, as it wanted to avoid negative carry on long-term funds given the slow credit growth in the domestic market.

NTPC, meanwhile, sold a 10-year Reg S only note priced at 205bp over Treasuries, 25bp inside initial price talk and well inside its outstanding curve.

Strong investor appetite drew a healthy orderbook of US$2.3bn for NTPC and the impact was also visible on the pricing, as the company achieved its tightest ever spread on its offshore bonds. Its 10-year due-2022s and 2021s were priced at a Treasury spread of 305bp and 255bp, respectively.

Most investors looked at ONGC’s US$750m 2024s, quoted at a G-spread of 203bp, as a comparable, as they were printed more recently and therefore were more liquid. ONGC is India’s largest natural gas producer.

“ONGC would probably have to pay a spread of 210bp if it were to issue a new bond. So we consider fair value for NTPC to be around a spread of 210bp,” said a banker on the deal. By that measure, NTPC priced 5bp inside fair value. Hungry for Indian assets

Many foreign investors are looking to increase their Indian exposure to provide some variety in their portfolios.

“Investors are turning to the Indian market for diversification. We expect yields on Indian government bonds to continue to rally against the backdrop of stable inflation. Credit spreads have been well supported and, whilst we may not see significant tightening, we expect them to be stable,” Grant said.

Investors also believe Indian new issues will continue to come with tighter pricing, as they expect the sovereign’s ratings to be revised upward in future.

Though there is no consensus among analysts as to when exactly the sovereign rating on India will be revised, but they are virtually unanimous in the view that Modi government is taking steps to bring in long-pending reforms.

“We are bullish on India and the current low oil and commodity prices are working in favour of India, which is a net importer of oil,” said Anthony Leung, Hong Kong-based credit analyst at Nomura.

In October, the Indian Government de-regulated diesel prices on the back of significant fall in the global oil prices. Analysts expect the de-regulation to bring India’s oil subsidy down by Rs150bn (US$2.4bn).

Earlier this month, the government also decided to hike excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs1.5 per litre to generate about Rs110bn in additional revenue.

“Any quasi-sovereign credit that yields over 3.5% in the investment grade space in Asia is still a good buy and most Indian names are still offering such yields,” said a Singapore-based buy-side analyst. (Reporting by Manju Dalal and Lianting Tu, editing by Daniel Stanton and Steve Garton)