ICBC granted CSRC approval for US$5.7bn offshore AT1

SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (IFR) - ICBC has received approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission to issue up to Rmb35bn (US$5.7bn) Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 preference shares in the offshore market.

The CSRC approval is the last the lender needed to go ahead with the issue. The proposed onshore offering has yet to receive the nod from the regulator.

The planned offshore shares will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Banks on the deal are ICBC itself, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS, as IFR previously reported. (Reporting by Lianting Tu, editing by Daniel Stanton.)