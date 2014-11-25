ICBC to start roadshows for US$5.7bn offshore AT1

SINGAPORE, Nov 25 (IFR) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China will start a roadshow tomorrow for its planned offering of offshore Additional Tier 1 preference shares of up to Rmb35bn (US$5.7bn) under 144A/Reg S.

The preference shares will be denominated in up to three currencies, namely US dollars, Euros and offshore renminbi. Buyside sources earlier told IFR the tranches would be of sizes of US$2bn, 1bn (US$1.2bn) and Rmb13bn, respectively.

Investor meetings will be held in Hong Kong on November 26-27, Singapore on November 28, Boston and London on December 1, and New York and Frankfurt on December 2. ICBC International is sole global co-ordinator and joint bookrunner with Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS.

Bank of China was the first Chinese bank to sell an AT1 capital instrument offshore, when it made available CNY40bn of preference shares in October. That paper was settled in dollars, but denominated in renminbi. S&P rates ICBC’s preference shares BB, one notch higher than the BB- it assigned to BOC’s pref shares. Moody’s rates ICBC’s proposed pref shares at Ba2, the same rating it gave BOC’s paper. (Reporting by Lianting Tu and Daniel Stanton. Editing by Dharsan Singh.)