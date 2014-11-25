FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ICBC to start roadshows for US$5.7bn offshore AT1
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 25, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

ICBC to start roadshows for US$5.7bn offshore AT1

Lianting Tu, Daniel Stanton

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 25 (IFR) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China will start a roadshow tomorrow for its planned offering of offshore Additional Tier 1 preference shares of up to Rmb35bn (US$5.7bn) under 144A/Reg S.

The preference shares will be denominated in up to three currencies, namely US dollars, Euros and offshore renminbi. Buyside sources earlier told IFR the tranches would be of sizes of US$2bn, 1bn (US$1.2bn) and Rmb13bn, respectively.

Investor meetings will be held in Hong Kong on November 26-27, Singapore on November 28, Boston and London on December 1, and New York and Frankfurt on December 2. ICBC International is sole global co-ordinator and joint bookrunner with Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS.

Bank of China was the first Chinese bank to sell an AT1 capital instrument offshore, when it made available CNY40bn of preference shares in October. That paper was settled in dollars, but denominated in renminbi. S&P rates ICBC’s preference shares BB, one notch higher than the BB- it assigned to BOC’s pref shares. Moody’s rates ICBC’s proposed pref shares at Ba2, the same rating it gave BOC’s paper. (Reporting by Lianting Tu and Daniel Stanton. Editing by Dharsan Singh.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.