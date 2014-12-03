FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-ICBC gives guidance for US$5.7bn triple-currency bond
December 3, 2014 / 1:41 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-ICBC gives guidance for US$5.7bn triple-currency bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects details of euro tranche)

By Lianting Tu

SINGAPORE, Dec 3 (IFR) - ICBC has put out price guidance for a US$5.7bn offering of Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 perpetual notes to yield 6.0-6.25% for the three tranches in US dollar, offshore renminbi and euro.

The tranches are expected to be of sizes of US$2.95bn, Rmb12bn (US$1.9bn) and 600m euros. The US dollar and renminbi tranches will be non-call five-year while the euro tranche will be non-call seven.

The US dollar and renminbi tranches will have a dividend reset on the fifth anniversary to the prevailing five-year Treasury yield, plus a fixed initial spread, and every five years thereafter. The euro tranche will have the first reset on the seventh anniversary to the prevailing five-year euro mid-swap plus the initial spread and every five years thereafter.

The dividends can be cancelled at the discretion of the bank on a non-cumulative basis, subject to shareholder approval. The issue also features a dividend stopper.

The paper will be converted in whole or in part to ICBC’s H shares when the issuer’s common equity Tier 1 ratio drops below 5.125% or upon a non-viability event.

The 144A/Reg S issue, limited to be distributed within 200 accounts, is expected to receive ratings of Ba2 from Moody’s and BB from S&P.

ICBC International is sole global co-ordinator, alongside Goldman Sachs, UBS, Bank of America Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Lianting Tu, editing by Dharsan Singh.)

