FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Cagamas gives guidance for debut US dollar bond
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 3, 2014 / 2:06 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's Cagamas gives guidance for debut US dollar bond

Daniel Stanton

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 3 (IFR) - Malaysian national mortgage finance company Cagamas Berhad, rated A3 (Moody‘s), has released price guidance for a yield of 130bp over US Treasuries for its debut US dollar benchmark bond.

Cagamas Global PLC will be the issuer of the 5-year senior unsecured notes to be offered in the Reg S format, while Cagamas Berhad will be the guarantor.

There is an investor put at par if Bank Negara Malaysia or the Malaysian Government cease to be shareholders of Cagamas.

CIMB, HSBC, RHB and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners on the issue, which will price as early as today. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.