ICBC sharpens Tier 1 model

SINGAPORE, Dec 5 (IFR) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s US$5.7bn offering of Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 capital this week improved on the distribution of the PRC’s first offshore issue, showing that more investors are warming to the loss-absorbing format from Asia’s biggest financial institutions.

While Bank of China raised US$6.5bn in a single Reg S-only tranche, ICBC courted three different investor groups by offering the deal in three separate currencies.

Asian investors still dominated allocations, however, showing there is still a long road ahead to achieve broad offshore placement of these bonds.

The perpetual preference shares comprised a US$2.94bn non-call five 144A/Reg S tranche, a Rmb12bn (US$1.95bn) non-call five and a 600m euro (US$742m) non-call seven. All three tranches priced at 6.00%, at the tight end of guidance of 6.00%-6.25%, or 10bp inside where BOC’s AT1 was trading at the time.

“It’s the three tranches denominated in three different currencies that differentiated the ICBC AT1 trade from other transactions in the market,” said Paul Au, head of syndicate and co-head of debt capital markets, Asia at UBS, one of the four leads on the deal.

While the BOC AT1 remains the world’s largest single such offering, ICBC has now set three liquid benchmarks for other issuers to follow, and also set a few records of its own. It is the first Asian AT1 offering in three currencies, as well as the first in offshore renminbi, the first in euros from an Asian bank, and the first Asian AT1 in 144A/Reg S format. The Rmb12bn tranche is also the largest non-sovereign Dim Sum bond in history.

Wider distribution

The three tranches led to wider distribution than for BOC’s debut. Asset managers took a chunky 64% of the dollar tranche and 34% of the euro tranche, a marked improvement from just 14% in the BOC deal.

However, for the euro part, ICBC had to rely heavily on Asian demand with 80% of the deal sold there, and 40% going to central banks. This raised a few eyebrows among bankers in Europe, where central banks do not participate in AT1 issues.

“It’s good to have friends, and the Chinese do a very good job at achieving what they want to achieve,” said a banker. Another said that some European real money accounts still couldn’t buy Chinese risk, which explained the poor take-up from the region.

Still, many asset managers who didn’t participate in the BOC AT1 were drawn to the stellar secondary performance of the paper, which rallied to 103 from reoffer price of 100.

“We noticed also a lot more fund managers came in this time, which is encouraging. One of the reasons could be that some people felt they missed the decent performance the first time around with the BOC deal,” said Rosemary Fu, Singapore-based senior credit analyst at Pictet, an asset manager headquartered in Switzerland.

Private banks, which underpinned close to a third of BOC’s deal, were only allocated 1% of the dollar tranche on the ICBC transaction, a sign that the investor base for the new asset class has indeed grown.

The negligible PB allocation, however, has created strong trading technicals for the bonds, traders said, as many high-net-worth clients want to load up on high-yielding bonds from a well-recognised name like ICBC. Driven by retail accounts, which represented 80% of the buying, all three tranches surged the following day, with the Dim Sum tranche quoted at around 102.375, the dollar piece at 101.9 and euro block at 102.875, according to traders.

The 144A format also helped loop in US orders, but they were only allocated 10% of the US dollar tranche because many Asian investors expressed their interests very early on in the bookbuilding process, bankers on the deal said.

Asian investors remained the biggest supporters of the paper, taking a combined 83.5% of ICBC AT1 across three tranches, compared to 94% Asian participation in the BOC deal.

Brighter prospects

Bank capital issuances from China have already dominated the sector in Asia. Chinese bank AT1s, including onshore issues, have reached US$18.3bn, around 75% of total outstanding Asian bank AT1s, according to data from Morgan Stanley.

Inevitably, investors are assigning more importance to the asset class.

“We are definitely taking this new asset class from China very seriously and view it as a complementary addition and diversification to the Asian high-yield universe,” said Suanjin Tan, China fixed income portfolio manager at Blackrock.

“Obviously, the structure has yet to be tested, but we are of the view that the amount of implicit governmental support, at least for the Big Four banks, is significant and, hence, the bar for the point of non-viability for these bonds will be high.”

Meanwhile, low near-term supply risk could also be a boon for the sector. Many Chinese banks have announced onshore AT1 plans to take advantage of domestic liquidity after a recent interest rate cut. So far, only China Minsheng Bank has said it plans to issue an offshore AT1.

“Now that most of the major Chinese banks’ AT1 are in the market, the near-term supply is likely to subside. Hence, I believe the market has turned more bullish towards this asset class and technicals should stay stronger for a while,” said Arthur Lau, Hong Kong-based head of Asian fixed income at PineBridge Investments. (Reporting by Lianting Tu, editing by Steve Garton and Helene Durand.)