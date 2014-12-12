China bond issues smash US$100bn mark

SINGAPORE/LONDON, Dec 12 (IFR) - International bond issues from China are on track to double in 2014, underlining the country’s status as the world’s most important emerging market to global fixed-income investors.

Chinese issuers have sold more than US$100bn of offshore bonds this year, and investors believe the country has the potential to issue more due to its size and importance in the global economy.

Others, however, warn of the speed of the growth in Chinese issuance, which has jumped from a very low base less than five years ago.

In 2010, China accounted for just 4% of global EM bond issuance, which totalled about US$300bn. This year, as much as a quarter of the US$518bn global EM total has come from China, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Indeed, the US$111bn of bonds Chinese entities sold up to December 9 through G3 and offshore renminbi trades - up from US$58.6bn last year - is half of emerging Asia’s international total for the year and on a par with total international issuance from CEEMEA or Latin America.

“It’s an astonishing number,” said one EM banker, referring to the amount of Chinese issuance. “It does beg the question: is it a bit out of control? It’s a huge number from nowhere.”

China G3 bond issuance volumes for 2014 have reached US$69.8bn, nearly double last year’s US$35.5bn. Dim Sum offerings from China, meanwhile, have continued to climb steeply, hitting US$41.2bn this year.

The offshore renminbi market now represents 14% of non-G4 issuance, up from 2% in 2010, according to HSBC.

“2014 has been a transformative year for Chinese issuers in the global credit markets. We’ve seen new sectors come to market, including infrastructure, new capital instruments issued both by financial institutions and SOEs, and some of the largest volume deals ever from Asia,” said Alexi Chan, head of DCM for Asia Pacific at HSBC.

Record-breaking jumbo deals have been a feature of Chinese issuance this year, with just a handful of issues accounting for almost half of the G3 total.

They include Alibaba’s US$8bn six-tranche offering, which was the largest bond out of Asia; Bank of China’s US$6.5bn Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 issue, the world’s largest contingent capital offering; and ICBC’s US$5.7bn triple-tranche AT1, the first Asian AT1 sold in three currencies, and in 144A/Reg S format. State-owned energy companies CNOOC, Sinopec and State Grid Corporation of China also sold a combined US$12.5bn this year.

“Asian debt capital markets can’t divorce itself from China nowadays. A slowdown in many Asian countries wouldn’t cause much of a problem as the Asian market has grown, but the market can’t do without China,” said Mark Follett, head of investment-grade DCM for Asia at JP Morgan.

Sustainable level?

The big question is if this level of debt financing is sustainable. In its quarterly report earlier this month, the Bank for International Settlements also warned about the amount of external borrowing EM issuers, especially from the corporate sector, were generally undertaking, with the strengthening US dollar becoming a big concern.

“The appreciation of the dollar against the backdrop of divergent monetary policies may, if persistent, have a profound impact on the global economy, in particular on emerging markets. For example, it may expose financial vulnerabilities as many firms in emerging markets have large US dollar-denominated liabilities.”

Andy Seaman, partner at London-based Stratton Street Capital, feels the amount of bonds sold should be placed in context.

“If you look at just government debt, China’s debt to GDP is 40%, whereas, for the US, the same figure is 105% of GDP, which shows that China has the potential to issue more debt and still be less indebted than the US,” he said. “Investors are very likely to want to own more Chinese bonds, as most people have far too little given the size and importance of China in the world economy.”

Bankers also expect 2015 to be just as busy.

“China has the world’s second-largest economy, while the volume of G3 bond issuance is approximately 10% of the US,” said Julian Trott, head of debt capital markets syndicate for Asia Pacific ex-Japan at Goldman Sachs. “There remains tremendous potential for growth here, particularly given the level of M&A activity and the increasingly sophisticated financing methods used by Chinese borrowers.”

Viktor Hjort, head of fixed-income strategy for Asia at Morgan Stanley, expects the balance of China’s offshore bond issuance next year to move from corporate to financial issuers as the country’s banks continue to beef up their capital bases to comply with Basel III rules. Chinese banks have already printed an impressive US$30bn this year, including senior notes.

Gross volume for the next 12 months, however, was likely to stay flat relative to 2014, after rapid volume growth in previous three years, he said. “In terms of net issuance, we actually expect the volume to come down as 2015 marks the beginning of a multi-year redemption cycle through 2019,” said Hjort. (Reporting by Lianting Tu and Sudip Roy, editing by Steve Garton)